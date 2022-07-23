Beyoncé: why “Break My Soul” has become a political anthem in the United States

On social networks, there are many voices to evoke this hit in this sense. “Beyoncé, Partner in the Great Resignation. I’m quitting my job tomorrow and just going to vibe,” I wrote my resignation letter. In the part of the reasons for my resignation I wrote ‘Beyoncé asked me to do so’, ‘Beyonce said ‘release the job’, I will go and submit my resignation tomorrow at dawn”, can we in particular read on Twitter.

“Beyoncé doesn’t make people quit because she doesn’t want people to be hungry. Mostly I think this song is really about the zeitgeist and people are tired of being treated unfairly in their work, underpaid, undervalued, all those things, and that they understand that they create value with their work”, deciphers with Business Insider Terri Lyne Carrington, founder and artistic director of the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice.

Friend and fan of the singer, Michelle Obama also praised the quality and resonance of this anthem. “Queen B, you did it again!” she exclaimed on Twitter, further adding, “This is the song we all need right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing while listening to it”. A communicative joy.