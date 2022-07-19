Beyoncé: Why She Refused To Be Slimmed On ‘Austin Powers 3’ Poster

Gritty jokes, dubious teeth, funky universe… We could list the ingredients of the cult saga at will Austin Powersa great success of the American schoolboy comedy of the 90s and 2000s. A saga that ended with a memorable opus: Austin Powers in Goldmember. Film in which we were able to see in particular… Tom Cruise in place of the famous agent zero zero, the space of a magnificent intro.

But this third installment also marked its audience with its supporting roles. And in particular, the performance of a famous imitation James Bond girl: Beyoncé. In the skin of Foxxy Cleopatra, this one held the top of the poster in the company of the comedian Mike Myers. Yes, but now, 20 years after its theatrical release, Beyoncé does not only have good memories of the thing…

The problem? The movie poster. And we understand it.

A visual that Beyoncé refused

Indeed, in an interview with pop culture site Vulture, makeup artist Kate Biscoe reveals something not so common in Hollywood: the iconic singer had to insist that her body not be photoshopped on the poster. flashyAustin Powers in Goldmember.

“You made me way too thin. It’s not me,” she would have shot in this sense. Beyoncé would therefore have defended the fact of seeing her body respected and represented in a realistic way, no offense to the dictates and standards of marketing. And this at a time, the very beginning of the 2000s, when this kind of feminist discourse and positions were much less heard.

Because in the 2000s, “the ideal body type touted by the media was extremely thin, white and able-bodied. “, reminds us the magazine Stylist.

Which makes this story all the more badass. Result of the races, Beyoncé finally obtained the modification of the posters. We applaud.