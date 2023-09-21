Beyoncé will arrive in North Texas this Thursday – Telemundo Dallas (39)

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is coming to AT&T Stadium in Arlington this Thursday, and here’s some news that won’t break your spirit, but will break your wallet: Tickets are still available!

Their Arlington stop is one of three Renaissance Tour performances in Texas and fans can still secure their last-minute pass to the big show.

The Renaissance World Tour is the American singer-songwriter’s ninth concert tour and his highest-grossing tour to date. It was announced on February 1 in support of their seventh studio album, Renaissance (2022). The concert began on 10 May in Stockholm, Sweden.

Tickets are still available on authorized sites and other verified resale sites, but they are expensive. Parking prices near AT&T Stadium started at $50 and reached $375 on Tuesday. But if you’re willing to walk further, you can find cheap parking up to half a mile away.

AT&T Stadium Policy / Prohibited bags and items include:

Any purse, bag, or container larger than a small handbag.

Bag

Binocular Case: Binoculars can be worn around the neck.

briefcase

camera bag

Belt bag or fanny pack.

computer bag

Cooler

any kind of goods

seat cushion

accepted bag

Clear bags: plastic, vinyl or PVC and no larger than 12″x6″x12″

Plastic Storage Bags: Clear, One (1) Gallon, Resealable

Small tote bag: Hand-sized, with or without a handle or strap. No larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without handles or straps. It can be transported separately or in an approved plastic bag.

According to the stadium website, an exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate designated for this purpose. Limit the number of items brought into the stadium on event days.

What to wear?

Beyoncé has asked all of her fans to wear silver in honor of her birthday and the final leg of her tour, in honor of Virgo season.

What is this “silent challenge”?

It’s a challenge that has gone viral and fans are taking it seriously.

The DFW Beyhive has had months of practice and now it’s time to claim its home as the ultimate winner of the “Everyone Be Quiet” challenge. The main lyric of Renaissance’s song “Energy” is: “Big wave in the room, the crowd will move / Look around, everybody will be quiet,” and attendees and fans are expected to remain completely silent for a few seconds. Is. At this point in the show, Beyoncé not only stops, but the music also stops and the background dancers freeze with their fingers over their mouths.

They had previously crowned the cities of Atlanta and Washington DC as winners of the challenge.