Beyoncé will definitely be on tour next year

The news that Beyoncé fans have been waiting for years has arrived! According to variety, Queen Bey is expected to return to the stage next year for a series of concerts around the world. How did the magazine find out?

Quite simply because during a charity gala organized at the Waco Theater last weekend, some of the participants were able to win “packages” to fly to the concert of their choice of the star.

“Worth a total of $20,000, United (Airlines) x WACO is giving you the chance to see Beyoncé on her tour Renaissance which will begin in the summer of 2023 at any United domestic or international destination around the world. This price includes two United Airlines Polaris international tickets in first class to select cities, with three nights hotel accommodation at a Marriott property. And, for one of the most sought-after musical performances of all time, two concert tickets for the tour Renaissance Beyoncé’s 2023 with a behind-the-scenes tour with Miss Tina! “. That is to say Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of the singer, as can be read in the description of the lot.

Renaissance came out last July. No information had so far filtered on a possible tour of the superstar, even if it seemed inevitable given the success of the album.

If Beyoncé hasn’t confirmed anything personally, her presence with the family during the sale of the prize speaks for itself. Jay-Z, and his eldest daughter Blue Ivy were at his side during this evening which also served as a fundraiser for the center of Tina Knowles-Lawson. Waco (an arts center devoted to theater and more specifically to the stories of “the African diaspora”) was created by the singer’s mother and her stepfather, Richard Lawson.