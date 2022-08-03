Beyoncé will soon be back with a new album!

Stop everything, Queen B is finally back! After more than 5 years of absence, the American superstar has just revealed to us some exclusives on the release of his new album, with very 80s sounds.

To make her fans wait until the release of the album, the singer Beyoncé has just released an extract entitled “Break My Soul”.

Beyoncé’s comeback, 6 years after Lemonade

In more than 20 years of career, Beyoncé has become a true global icon. Remember, the singer made her debut alongside Destiny’s Child, with hits like Say my Name Where Survivor. But it is solo that the singer stands out the most! Thanks to globally recognized titles such as Crazy in Love Where Single Ladiesthe singer has risen to the rank of legend!

In reality, Beyoncé has never really left the front of the stage. In parallel with his musical activities, the American artist has developed his clothing brand Ivy Park and is also committed to the fight against discrimination.

A highly anticipated album

As you can imagine, the return of popstar Beyoncé is eagerly awaited by her fans! In order to make the public wait, the Tidal streaming platform has just revealed some information. Entitled Renaissanceeverything suggests that it would be the album of maturity.

According to the post, the album will be released on July 29, and will consist of 16 tracks.

According to several sources, it would be a more interactive album than the previous ones. Composed during the pandemic, it will aim to enter into communion with fans of Beyoncé.

Beyonce

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

“Break My Soul”the first excerpt from Renaissance

To wait until July 29, Beyoncé published the first single from this album on her YouTube channel. In less than 24 hours, the music video for the song has already recorded 5 million views!

If you still haven’t heard it, here is the next hit of the summer:

And you, what do you think of the return of Queen B?

