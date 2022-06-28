Beyoncé’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

Beyoncé has just released her latest single, “Break My Soul,” cementing herself as the most influential and acclaimed artist of her generation. With a beautiful voice, an admirable public image, and a discography full of certified hits, Beyoncé has been on top of the world for more than two decades, and she shows no signs of stopping.

Although best known for her music, Beyoncé is also a respected actress with several acclaimed hits under her belt. She also stepped into the director’s chair, directing his highly acclaimed and ambitious visual albums. Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes gives high marks to several of her films, confirming that she is not limited to music.

ten Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018) – 50%

Mat Whitecross directed this documentary that accompanied Coldplay’s seventh studio album, also titled A head full of dreams. The documentary traces the band’s beginnings and rise to fame, with interviews with the members and key people involved in the production of the album and Coldplay’s career in general.

Beyoncé, who appeared as a featured singer in the algum’s single “Hymn for the Weekend,” appears in the documentary while recording the song. A head full of dreams received mixed reviews from critics, who appreciated the group’s insight but criticized the documentary’s lack of bite, considering it safe and unchallenging.

9 Carmen: A Hip Hope (2001) – 50%

Beyoncé co-starred with Mekhi Phifer in the made-for-TV musical romance film in 2001 Carmen: a trendy hope. The plot follows a hired policeman from Philadelphia who falls in love with a beautiful seductress. As its name suggests, it is an adaptation of the 1875 opera Carmen.

Carmen: a trendy hope marked Beyoncé’s acting debut. The film received mixed reviews from critics; Beyoncé’s performance was well received, as was her chemistry with Phifer, but the film’s tone and musical numbers garnered more controversial reception.

8 The Lion King (2019) – 52%

the original Lion King is one of Disney’s biggest tearjerkers. The film received a photorealistic animated remake in 2019, featuring the voice talents of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Beyoncé, who played Simba’s love interest Nala.

The Lion King received mixed to negative reviews from critics, who deemed it unnecessary and vastly inferior to the original. Beyoncé accompanied her performance in the film with The Lion King: The Gift, a soundtrack album that received better reviews than the film itself.

seven Austin Powers in Goldmember (2003) – 53%

Beyoncé made her first foray into theatrically released films co-starring Mike Myers in the third entry in her James Bond parody franchise, Austin Powers. Title Austin Powers in Goldmemberthe film features Austin traveling to the 70s and teaming up with Beyoncé’s Foxxy Cleopatra to stop Dr. Evil and his Dutch ally, Goldmember.

The film received mixed reviews. Critics deemed it inferior to its two predecessors but appreciated Myers’ multiple performances and her chemistry with Beyoncé. The film was the last entry in the series, although Myers and company discussed the possibility of making a fourth film.

6 Epic (2013) – 65%

2013 Epic follows a young girl who shrinks and joins a group of flower people in a battle between good and evil. The animated film features an ensemble cast led by Amanda Seyfried and including Josh Hutcherson, Colin Farrell, Johnny Knoxville, Christoph Waltz and Beyoncé, who voices Queen Tara.

Epic received mostly positive reviews from critics. Praise went to the film’s animation, humor, and voice acting, but criticized its safety and lack of originality. Beyoncé and Sia co-wrote an original song for the film called “Rise Up”, which was released as a single in early 2013.

5 Cadillac Records (2008) – 66%

Beyoncé joined a cast including Adrian Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Gabrielle Union and Cedric the Entertainer in 2008 Cadillac Records. The film chronicles the life of record executive Leonard Chess and the musicians who recorded for his label, Chess Records. Beyoncé plays legendary singer Etta James, one of the film’s female leads.

Although far from being one of the best musical biopics of all time, Cadillac Records received positive reviews from critics. Praise focused on the cast’s performances and the songs on the soundtrack – Beyoncé recorded many of James’ signature songs, drawing positive reviews.

4 Dream Girls (2006) – 79%

Based on the hit Broadway musical of the same name, dream girls follows a group of all-female singers as they become stars, suffering personal turmoil along the journey. The musical drew inspiration from hit ’60s R&B acts, primarily The Supremes. Beyoncé played Dinah, who acted as the lead singer of Dream as a nod to Diana Ross.

dream girls features incredible costume design, iconic songs, and gallant performances from Jennifer Hudson and Eddie Murphy, both of which received Oscar nominations, though only Hudson won. Beyoncé’s performance also drew positive reviews and received a Golden Globe nomination for her work.

3 Black is King (2020) – 94%

Beyoncé acted as director, writer and executive producer on her 2020 musical film and visual album, black is king. It tells the story of a young African prince exiled from his kingdom as a child. He then embarks on a journey of self-discovery to reclaim his throne, guided by several people, including one of his ancestors, played by Beyoncé herself.

black is king received universal critical acclaim. Beyoncé’s direction received positive reviews, while the film’s themes, cinematography, costume design, score, and editing also garnered praise. black is king has received several awards and nominations, including two Grammys and an Emmy.

2 Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (2019) – 98%

Back home is a 2019 Netflix concert film focusing on Beyoncé’s performance at the 2018 Coachella Festival. Written, executive produced, and directed by Beyoncé, the film provides insight into the performance and Beyoncé’s process and planning.

Released in April 2019 by Netflix, Back home was critically acclaimed. Rotten Tomatoes dropped its more in-depth summary of the film, opting instead to accompany its near-perfect score of 98 with the words “Baychella forever.” Back home won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Picture and garnered six Emmy Award nominations.

1 Lemonade (2016) – 100%

Aired on HBO in 2016, Lemonade is a film and visual album executive produced by Beyoncé. It serves as a companion to her album of the same name, described as “a woman’s journey through life”. The film features many personalities, including Zendaya, Quvenzhané Wallis, Chloe x Halle, and Zendaya.

Lemonade received universal acclaim. Critics called it “a groundbreaking work of black feminism” and celebrated the film’s themes and visuals. Lemonade marked the beginning of Beyoncé’s foray into visual albums, which continues to this day.