Beyoncé’s latest album leaked two days before its official release

It seems that the leak is linked to a CD album distributed in France.













By the editor

Published on 07/28/2022 at 08:51

Reading time: 1 min





LBeyoncé’s highly anticipated seventh album, Renaissance, leaked on Wednesday, two days before its official release scheduled for July 29. This is reported by several American magazines. Fans of the American star went into a frenzy following the publication by a French fan of a photo of the album in CD format on social networks.



<br />





The American magazine Variety was able to get their hands on high-quality audio files that would be part of the album. The songs “Alien Superstar”, “Church Girl” and “Cuff it” had been announced on the track list and are currently circulating on the Internet.







The singer, who weighs 450 million dollars according to Forbes, had announced the release of her new album Renaissance in June. It is unknown if she will decide to release her album earlier than expected following the leak or if she will keep the official date. Record label Columbia Records did not comment on the leak.

Read also

Beyoncé’s new single provokes a wave of resignations

