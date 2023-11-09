Beyonce’s mob searches for possible pedophiles and terrorists

The crowd at a Beyoncé concert earlier this year was scanned for potential pedophiles and terrorists – thanks to a useful piece of facial technology.

South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said crowd scanning has become common practice in the UK since the terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017 killed 22 people, according to the BBC.

And one such event where the technology was used was for the Beyoncé concert in the Welsh capital Cardiff on May 17 this year.

That concert was cited as an example by Michael when he recently appeared before MPs on the Welsh Affairs Committee in Westminster.

He was providing evidence to a government committee as part of its inquiry into how police forces are fighting crime.

The police commissioner said it was ‘totally sensitive’ to use cameras to scan faces in the crowd, particularly for the Cardiff event, as ‘there will be a very large number of young girls attending that concert.’

But how does technology actually catch pedophiles and terrorists?

Well, a live recognition camera compares the faces with the watch list created by the police.

This technology has been used since the 2017 Manchester terrorist attacks. Credit: Mark Leach/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The CCTV footage is subsequently recorded and kept for 31 days – with the hope that it will be able to detect potential threats.

However, not everyone agrees with the technology, as Katy Watts, a lawyer for human rights group Liberty, previously said that the technology ‘violates our rights and threatens our freedoms.’

“There is a lot of misconception out there thinking that photographs are taken and kept – it’s not,” Michael said.

“The only image that has been retained is of a man who has been identified as one of the people you are looking for.

The scanning process was underway for the Beyoncé concert in May. Credit: Mark Leach/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

“When live facial recognition is deployed I am notified in advance and told what the watch list is.

“This is an operational decision that I am able to review and investigate in live time.”

And if you do not appear on the watch list, police say your biometric data will be deleted.

Speaking about how the scanning worked in May, Michael said: “The idea from the beginning was that a watch list should include two groups of individuals.

“People known to be involved in extremism and terrorism in the wake of the bombings in the Manchester area – and other pedophiles, because that concert will be attended by a very large number of young girls.