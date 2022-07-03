Beyoncé’s music helped Lizzo gain self-confidence and beat depression

Beyoncé’s music has always been an effective remedy for Lizzo when she was going through difficult times.

“When I was shy or when I didn’t think I was cool, and also when I was being bullied, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it carried me away. I felt something. I felt like my life was going to get better, ”recalled the artist who participated in the show carpool karaokenot hesitating to speak of Beyoncé as her “polar star”.

And again, when Lizzo was battling depression and decided to drop out of college, the R&B queen’s music came in handy.

“I sang all the time [l’album] B’Day, and I just kept telling myself that I was going to be a singer. What she makes people feel is what I want people to feel with my music,” Lizzo continued.

So the interpreter of Juice now hopes Beyoncé, whom she sadly never met, will see the show so she knows how much she admires him. If not, there’s a good chance she’ll listen to SpecialLizzo’s new album, which will be released on July 15.