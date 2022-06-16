Beyoncé’s new album due July 29

The American megastar Beyoncé, one of the most influential singers of the past twenty years, will release her highly anticipated seventh album, entitled “Renaissance”, on July 29, six years after the previous one.

The announcement was made Thursday by the streaming platforms Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music, which revealed the name and release date of the album on Twitter.

At the same time, the American star’s social networks posted a sober message written in white on a black background: “act I… RENAISSANCE”. The singer’s profile pictures had been deleted from her accounts a few days ago, a sign that an announcement was imminent.

As part of this marketing campaign, the British edition of Vogue magazine also unveiled Thursday the front page that it will devote to Beyoncé in its July edition, on newsstands June 21.

The photos shown by Vogue – Beyoncé in glam and retro-futuristic outfits, on dance floors – portend a very danceable album.

“Airy vocals mingle with relentless rhythms and in a split second I’m transported to the clubs of my youth,” writes Edward Enninful, the British Vogue journalist who met Beyoncé at her Los Angeles home.

The 40-year-old African-American singer’s previous album, “Lemonade”, dated from 2016. Her first solo, “Dangerously in Love”, was released in 2003, when she was still part of the group Destiny’s Child.





Between the two, Beyoncé has become one of the most influential artists in the world, thanks to her music mixing R’n’B, pop and hip-hop, and a very elaborate aesthetic.

Beyoncé is married to another heavyweight in the music industry, rapper Jay-Z, father of her three children.



