Beyoncé’s new album leaked on Twitter 48 hours before its official release

Links, giving access to the entire disc, have been relayed on the social network. Angry fans are asking netizens not to listen to the album until its official release on Friday.

A few hours before its release, scheduled for Thursday night to Friday, Beyonce’s highly anticipated album, Renaissance, allegedly leaked on Twitter. In the evening of Wednesday, many links, giving access to a list of titles, similar to those present on the disc of the popstar, were relayed on the social network.

This leak would be linked, according to some Internet users, to a premature shelving of the disc, in Europe and in particular in France in Leclerc stores. Photos of the CD, apparently available since yesterday in the supermarket chain, have been doing the rounds on Twitter.

Asked by BFMTV, Michel-Edouard Leclerc, indicated that he had no information on this accidental sale for the time being.

angry fans

Faced with this leaked Unexpectedly, fans of the superstar quickly took to the front line on Twitter asking people not to listen to the album before its official release, out of respect for Beyoncé’s work.

“Beyonce’s album leaked but I’m not going to look for it. We’re going to stream on Spotify properly huh. Sorry, I respect her dedication and ethics too much to listen before Friday,” one user tweeted.

For the moment, Beyoncé’s representatives as well as the album’s distributor, Columbia Records, have not reacted to this leak.

“Patience is a virtue”

The official shopbeyonce Instagram account simply tweeted this sentence a few hours ago: “patience is a virtue”.

Renaissance is Beyoncé’s seventh solo album. It follows on from his latest project, Lemonade, released in 2016. At the beginning of July, the American singer shared the cover of this disc, on which she poses almost naked sitting on a luminous horse. In the process, Beyoncé unveiled a first single with house sounds, Break My Soulwhich notably samples Robin S’s hit, Show Me Love.