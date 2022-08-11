Beyoncé’s new duet brought her mother to tears – and is a nod to Destiny’s Child’s debut album

Of course, Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, may feature a lead single about quitting your job and letting go of the hustle culture — but it’s clear the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer doesn’t seem to view collabs with fellow music icons as a “job.” “. Days after Beyoncé dropped her remix with Madonna (which she hailed as a “masterpiece of genius” in a sweet letter), she’s lending her voice to another high-profile partnership — not for her own. album this time, but for The Isley Brothers.

Beyoncé has teamed up with the band for a duet of their 1975 track, ‘Make Me Say It Again Girl’ – which will air August 12 following its debut on iHeartRadio on August 9. The duet was a full-loop moment, for several reasons. To begin with, as Ronald Isley said Billboard, he had first met Beyoncé in her early days – even before she was a solo artist in her own right. “I had met and spoken to Beyoncé when she was just getting started with Destiny’s Child,” he explained, adding that she was “one of the first” people he thought he would work with for the band’s next album. .

It’s also a bit of a return favor — since Destiny’s Child sampled “Make Me Say It Again Girl” on “Second Nature” from their very first album in 1998, according to Apple Music.

But it turns out that Beyoncé and her mother were fans of the legendary band even earlier than that. “Tina Knowles-Lawson was very influential in starting this record and bringing it to where we are now,” said Kandy Isley, Ronald’s wife and manager. Billboard. “She has a love for the Isley Brothers and her daughter grew up listening to that type of music. »

Ronald also revealed Tina’s emotional reaction to the duo. “Beyoncé’s mom texted us about how much they cried on the record when Beyoncé played it for them,” he said. “Me, Kandy and his sister were together when we first heard it and they were crying. Then Ernie [Isley] and his wife came and there was still crying. We hadn’t cried on a record for years. (Crying over Beyoncé’s new music? Relatable!)

As the band revealed to Variety last year, there are even more star-studded collaborations on the way, including Drake, Alicia Keys, Trey Songz and Rick Ross. At the time, Kandy said Beyoncé would be recording her vocals for ‘Make Me Say It Again Girl’ that summer — aka, right in the middle of making Renaissance.