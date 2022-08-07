Beyoncé’s teenage daughter creates buzz with Jay-Z

Beyoncé seems to have found her worthy heiress in the person of her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy. While accompanying her famous father Jay-Z to the NBA Finals in San Francisco, the young girl caught all the cameras. From the height of her 10 years, the big sister of Sir and Rumi already has everything of a big one!

Although Beyoncé and Jay-Z have decided to protect their three children as much as possible from the spotlight, and the tabloids that go with it, each of the appearances of the children of the Carter clan are carefully scrutinized. And Blue Ivy Carter was no exception to the rule this Monday, June 13, 2022 in San Francisco. While accompanying her famous dad, to the NBA Finals which opposed the Goldens State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, Beyoncé’s first daughter was the ultimate star of this evening which took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco. And that’s the least we can say!

Blue Ivy: a real pre-teen embarrassed by her father!

The one who blew her tenth candle last January was therefore out with her father. Father who has been a bit too intrusive in his eyes. Indeed, while the stadium cameras had noticed the famous duo, Jay-Z attempted a gesture of affection towards his daughter… Who kindly kept him away.

In a video posted almost instantly by American journalist Philip Lewis on Twitter, we see the 53-year-old rapper put his arm around his daughter’s shoulders and give her a kiss on the cheek. A touching gesture of affection but which visibly embarrassed her pre-teen, as evidenced by this video. The caption of the post speaks for itself: “For us: Jay-Z, the essential rapper. For Blue Ivy: annoying dad…”. Blue Ivy thus proving to the whole world that she is no longer a child at all.

Blue Ivy, worthy stylish heir to Beyoncé

Neither one nor two these images of Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy have therefore made the rounds of the Web. The opportunity also to note the striking resemblance between Queen B and the eldest of her small family. The ten-year-old girl being effectively the carbon copy of her mother.

Moreover, she also inherited her sense of style! leather perfecto, black jogging, transparent gloss, silver hoop earrings and sunglasses… The sister of Rumi and Sir, the twins of the most glamorous couple in Hollywood who have just celebrated their fifth birthday, definitely has something to look forward to! So, would the student be overtaking the master? In any case, the path to stardom, rhinestones and sequins seems clear for Blue Ivy Carter. Who has, for sure, finished talking about her!