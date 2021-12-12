Beyond a Steel Sky | Review

Beyond a Steel Sky and the sequel to the hugely popular graphic adventure of the 90s Beneath a Steel Sky, winner of many important awards and considered by the players of the time as one of the most successful experiments of the genre.

Beyond a Steel Sky

Platform: APPLE, ARCADE, MOBILE, PS4, PS5, XONE, XSX Gender: adventure-graphics Exit date: November 30, 2021 Developer: Revolution Software Distributor: Revolution Software, Microids

Revolution Software’s game was first released in June 2020 on Apple Arcade, the famous subscription system for on-demand video games.

Almost two years later, players can now enjoy the new graphic adventure also on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X | S.

Just like its predecessor, too Beyond a Steel Sky is the result of a collaboration between the director Charles Cecil and the famous cartoonist Dave Gibbons, known all over the world for his numerous collaborations with the writer Alan Moore and above all for the comic Watchmen.

Beyond a Steel Sky follows in the footsteps of its predecessor by picking up the story from where it was left in 1994 and introducing completely revamped game mechanics.

The protagonist is always Robert Foster, who once again finds himself having to solve a gigantic mystery with his own strength.

The adventure begins with a short one animated sequence in full comic style: dubbed static images will introduce the player to the plot.

We will find that Foster has left Union City behind, the gigantic and last remaining metropolis in the game world, entrusting it to the care of Joey, the cute and clever robot that players will remember from the previous game.

Before he left town forever, Foster’s last recommendation to his robot best friend was that of make the people of Union City happy.

Our hero then left with the aim of living a simpler life and of helping anyone who needed it.

Ten years later, everything outside the big city is called a “clearing”: a boundless desert lashed by violent sandstorms.

Foster has a new life and new human friends and everything seems to be proceeding normally. His routine is upset when, during a quiet afternoon of fishing, a huge vehicle comes out of the water and kidnaps Milo, his friend’s son.

The opening animated sequence in full comic style

It will be this event that will push him to cross the desert again and to set the tone for his journey: Milo’s search will eventually bring him back to Union City, which in just ten years has become a city totally different from how he left it.

The metropolis, protected by very high walls and practically impenetrable by anyone without special authorization, has reached the pinnacle of splendor and the inhabitants seem to live a perfect life and free of any kind of problem.

It won’t take our hero long to figure that out behind all that perfection there is probably something sinister and evil. Could the Union City mystery be linked to Milo’s disappearance?

Gameplay and game mechanics

Beyond a Steel Sky is a third person graphic adventure with a completely renewed gameplay compared to its predecessor.

The game of ’94 was in fact a point and click, while the new adventure allows total control of the character.

However, the structure of the game remained unchanged: the entire gameplay it is mainly based on dialogue with other characters and NPCs, on research, collection and interaction with some objects of the scenario and above all on solution of many puzzles.

The latter present a medium difficulty: most of them can be easily solved in a few minutes, while others require repeated interactions with the surrounding environment.

The game also offers the possibility to receive some fundamental clues to continue with the story: just access the menu screen and the dedicated page a new tip will appear every 25 seconds.

This is a good way to help the player in need while still giving them time to try and solve the puzzle on their own.

Foster arrives in Union City

During our run we could notice that some suggestions are given in a somewhat unclear way and difficult to interpret, perhaps due to minor translation errors.

Furthermore, the clues section does not take into account the player’s progress in the game area: often, to get the advice we needed, we had to wait 25 seconds at a time and read suggestions referring to actions already carried out while waiting to arrive at what we actually needed.

As for the interaction, the system used in Beyond a Steel Sky it’s quite cumbersome: the character must be oriented perfectly in the direction of the object or the character you want to interact with.

This made it difficult exchanges with NPCs on the move: we found ourselves several times having to “chase” them around the map in the hope of being able to talk to each other.

The same problem is experienced in areas where there are multiple selectable objects in a narrow place: especially at the beginning of the game the system of selecting the desired object is a bit annoying.

However, it comes down to negligible problems and to which you tend to get used to after an hour of play.

The real novelty of this new chapter is the introduction of the hacking system. Shortly after the prologue, Foster will receive a futuristic scanner which, with some minor illegal tweaks, will acquire the ability to hack any electronic device present within the city walls.

The protagonist will use this tool to open doors, deactivate alarm systems and for change the settings of many objects.

Thanks to this new system, Foster will even have the possibility of change the behavior of robots that he will meet during the adventure.

This is an innovative game mechanic compared to Beneath a Steel Sky, and that gives the player a chance to strive for find the solution of the puzzles in a creative and often unpredictable way.

Story, setting and characters

There history of Beyond a Steel Sky is very funny and able to involve even those who have never played the previous chapter.

Although the game is full of references to Beneath a Steel Sky, the plot is structured to be perfectly enjoyable even by those unfamiliar with past eventsAnd.

The atmosphere in the early stages of the game is that of the dystopian settings presented in the British television series Black Mirror.

The inhabitants of Union City, although apparently happy, are inserted in a rigid social evaluation system that forces them to accumulate points called Qdos, obtainable only by adopting the behaviors that the government considers socially acceptable.

The setting from Beyond a Steel Sky instead it represents the real strength of the title. The beautiful desert expanses from the start of the game will soon be replaced by new ones futuristic and technological locations.

Union City from above

Revolution Software’s graphic adventure features a great variety of scenarios full of details and objects with which you can interact to solve puzzles.

Finally, during his journey in search of Milo, Foster will meet numerous very well characterized characters: in addition to the inhabitants of Union City and some old acquaintances, our hero will be able to interact with many robots, some very sophisticated and technological, others simpler and less advanced.

Even the latter have a well-written character that makes it very easy to predict certain behaviors and consequently the solution of some puzzles.

The only discordant note in a compelling story full of surprises was the coldness with which some issues were addressed and moments of the plot, which in our opinion would have been more engaging if treated with an extra pinch of emotion.

Graphics and technical aspects

Beyond a Steel Sky is moved by peculiar graphics: the many scenarios with which we will be able to interact during the adventure are characterized by bright colors and a artistic direction in full comic style, achieved by means of cel shading.

Unlike the first chapter of the saga, the new game features 3D graphics that take advantage of the power of the graphics engine Unreal Engine 4.

The visual aspect of the game has been made even more particular by the application of a vignette effect designed to make the adventure as similar as possible to the famous Dave Gibbons comics.

A nice view over the city

During our run on PS4 we encountered a few small graphic error absolutely negligible and that does not detract from the beautiful futuristic settings of Union City.

The pathfinding system is less perfect of NPCs, whose mistakes are found above all in particularly crowded scenarios – where they often get stuck, if Foster crosses their path.

Version reviewed: Playstation 4