When Apple introduced its subscription-based video game service for iOS and Mac, Apple Arcade, it put together a sort of “sizzle reel” video made up of a great mix of projects in development among which several interesting ideas also stood out, but one of the games that aroused the greatest amazement was the sequel to Beneath to Steel Sky, historical graphic adventure of the 90s, the golden age of the genre, by Revolution Software. A couple of years later, here we are in front of the Beyond a Steel Sky review on Xbox and PlayStation, direct conversion of that title initially released as an Apple Arcade exclusive and probably remained one of the most striking projects of that first wave of titles presented for the subscription service, although it has not proved to be flawless. Times have changed a lot since 1994 and point and click has practically disappeared from major productions to find its own dimension, especially in indie titles, where it has really found a second youth, and this title is a further confirmation of this. We are far from the hype that sparked Beneath a Steel Sky at the time, when Charles Cecil and the famous cartoonist Dave Gibbons brought to the screens a cyberpunk epic like never before, but after 26 years the video game designer and the designer still demonstrate a remarkable harmony, taking up the particular style they had chosen for the original and transporting it into a game that demonstrates, at the same time, that he has assimilated the evolutions that have occurred to the genre graphic adventure in the following decades. On the other hand, we also note in this the work done on the Broken Sword series and its progressive evolution in structural and graphic terms over time: Beyond a Steel Sky is presented as a third-person game, which offers direct control on consoles. of the character, but its structure remains anchored to the classic one of graphic adventures, centered on dialogues, interaction with scenarios and use of the objects in the inventory to solve the puzzles.

History: where we left off Beyond a Steel Sky: Robert arrives in Union City from the clearing in the desert It’s been 10 years since the events narrated in Beneath to Steel Sky and the start of the history we find the old protagonist Robert Foster back in the clearing, away from the chaos of Union City and intent on enjoying a quiet retreat in a small rural community. Certain of having left the city in good hands, with his friend Joey in control of its management, the hero of the first chapter cannot suspect that he will soon find himself again immersed in a dangerous adventure that will bring him back inside the megalopolis, discovering it the most disturbing secrets. The initial sequence, built as a kind of animated cartoon, takes up precisely the style of the original, with Gibbons’ drawings to narrate the dramatic opening, making us immediately return to the right spirit. However, there is a further element of mystery that soon emerges behind the events that open the story and it is the darkness that can be glimpsed behind the luminous utopia of Union City, which turns out to be just a splendid facade. The city has been completely transformed by the events of the first chapter and by Joey, Robert’s ex-robot companion, who is now revered as the founder and tutelary deity of the new social utopia. However, Foster’s investigations soon uncover some dark sides of the seemingly ideal civilization built on the old city-state, and the sudden disappearance of the old friend only deepens the mystery. Beyond a Steel Sky, Robert on the streets of Union City The cyberpunk more obscure and classic therefore leaves room for more marked elements of social criticism, on the alleged earthly paradise at the service of citizens, supported by a remarkable irony that pervades all the dialogues and characters that can be encountered during the game, making it particularly the interactions with the NPCs are enjoyable and here they take on an even greater importance than the more classic puzzle solving. The story is quite independent from the original, allowing even those unfamiliar with it to enjoy the unfolding of events, however it contains numerous refer to the first chapter that can only be fully appreciated by those who have played it, and in particular in the final part there is a sort of real connection to the plot of Beneath a Steel Sky, definitively closing the circle in a way that is clearer and more complete if keep in mind what had happened in the original of 1994.

Gameplay: puzzle solving and hacking Beyond a Steel Sky, some glimpses take up the more classic cyberpunk Despite the new approach, the gameplay remains firmly anchored to the origins of the series, proposing a modernization of the classic system of the point and click graphic adventure. As we also reported in the review of the iOS version of Beyond a Steel Sky, the game presents an evolution of the interface elaborated for Broken Sword 5: The Curse of the Serpent, taking advantage of the third person view and the direct control of the character to allow a more effective exploration of three-dimensional space, but the interaction always takes place through contextual menus in the vicinity of objects, elements of the scenario or characters. The dynamic interface appears near the interactive elements and presents only a few choices (usually a basic action and the possible possibility of accessing the inventory, which when it appears already indicates a possible solution to the enigma), with a a bit uncertain because it requires you to precisely place the object in the center of the frame, forcing corrective movements of this which can be a bit tedious. It is a simplified system that is based more on the variety of situations involving other characters or robots, rather than on the combination of objects, but the most characterizing element of the whole puzzle design is certainly the presence of thehacking, which opens up many new possibilities for interaction. In the initial stages of the adventure, Robert finds a scanner which, appropriately modified illegally, allows him to enter the electronic and computer systems present in the surrounding area, allowing new possibilities for interaction. Beyond a Steel Sky: Robert is preparing to hack some devices Pulling out the tool, this indicates how many and which ones devices can be hacked and by activating it we enter the different systems: on the screen appear some flow diagrams that determine actions, reactions and consequences based on the inputs and situations foreseen by the various computers and robots present. Through a simple dragging system we can radically change the behavior of these machines, with different consequences, changing the sequence of operations and the cause-effect relationships set up in a rather creative way. It is to all intents and purposes a sort of game within the game and certainly the most original element present in Beyond a Steel Sky, which stimulates lateral thinking and the creative approach to solving the puzzles much more than the standard graphics adventure dynamics, actually less brilliant. In this way there is a certain imbalance between some decidedly simple puzzles and others so layered as to be a bit cumbersome, but it is a bit of a critical element that recurs in this genre.

A particular cyberpunk Beyond a Steel Sky demonstrates peculiar artistic tendencies, in some cases Having inevitably abandoned the wonderful 2D bitmap of the original, Revolution has bet on one graphics 3D with Unreal Engine 4 and the application of a cel shading-style filter for the representation of the characters, a rather apt solution to try to resume the comic strip of Gibbons, even if what comes out is a bit anonymous. The good artistic direction emerges above all in the design of the landscapes, in particular as regards the construction of the majestic Union City and its glimpses that seem to blend cyberpunk with elements in the Art Deco style, in a rather original vision of the futuristic utopia represented by the city. This emerges from both the architectures and the design of some technologies, such as the interface of the Minos computer system with which we must continuously interface within the adventure. Precisely on the latter there is a note to be made: the construction of this kind of widespread social network is well thought out at the conceptual level, but never finds a real development during the game, representing a bit of an opportunity. wasted. The system of “social credits”, the “Qdos”, is barely sketched while it could have offered an interesting opportunity to build a branching of choices on a moral basis and this too gives a bit of the feeling of a imposed limitation from the contingencies of development compared to the grandiose ideas for the construction of Union City. It should also be noted that some technical imperfections are still present: the initial release of Beyond a Steel Sky was rather marred by various bugs and glitches that have somewhat affected its evaluation and, strangely, one year after this the game is not yet free from drawbacks. On Xbox Series X it appears much cleaner, but there are still some problems with the management of the interface, Robert’s pathfinding and contacts with other characters or elements of the scenario that are at this point difficult to understand, also considering the undemanding graphics system and the limited frame-rate. For the rest, the musical accompaniment is pleasant and the dubbing in English is also of an excellent level, with all the texts translated into Italian.