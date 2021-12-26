The arrival of the Christmas holidays dramatically increases the likelihood that our body will suffer the damage of an excessive amount of food. Those most exposed to this risk are those who already have levels of fat and sugar well beyond the standards of well-being. According to experts, here are which total cholesterol values ​​should not be exceeded after the age of 50 to defend the cardiovascular system. Just as much attention should also be paid to any spikes in blood sugar which are equally harmful to heart and brain health. Even abnormal levels of glucose are to be avoided to prevent the onset of a series of pathologies linked to hyperglyceridemia. And perhaps many are unaware that against the onslaught of diabetes this unsuspected drink half an hour before lunch would help lower blood sugar.

A lot of attention is paid to calculating the carbohydrates that are ingested at each main meal. And they look at the labels of food products to understand the quantity and types of fats present. And maybe one wonders if there is more cholesterol in the egg yolk or in 100 grams of aged cheese such as pecorino and grana padano. But beyond drugs and diets to curb the rush of cholesterol and diabetes, it would be enough to change this habit. This is a very common practice, especially among overweight people. Indeed, the more kilos you accumulate, the more resistance to any sport seems to strengthen. The extra pounds begin to weigh on a mental level too, often triggering the refusal to undertake an aerobic activity that would instead favor weight loss.

Leaving the workplace or getting up from the sofa to do some physical exercise would already make a difference. Aerobic activities such as swimming, walking, running or cycling help lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. In particular, physical exercise triggers a virtuous mechanism that stimulates the production of enzymes useful for the transport of LDL cholesterol. According to some studies, motor activity would help move LDL from the artery walls to the liver, facilitating the elimination of cholesterol.

At the same time, the constant practice of sport would increase the level of high-density lithoproteins, ie HDL cholesterol. In addition, the researchers found that to significantly increase the values ​​of good cholesterol, it is advisable to practice high-intensity physical activity. Nevertheless, even training at a more moderate pace is effective.

This is because even a simple daily walk would at least help keep cholesterol and blood sugar levels stable. Therefore, alongside the possible intake of statins, it would still be advisable to dismantle the bad habit of sedentary lifestyle. The chair and the sofa are claiming more victims than is believed and leading to a health emergency of very large proportions.