Beyond Ethereum, 3 crypto alternatives to buy now

Ethereum, therefore, even if of the 230 billion invested in DeFi (source: The Motley Fool), holds the largest share on its platform, at the moment it suffers from scalability problems that are driving many projects away from it.

Avalanche, Algorand, Cardano, Solana and ultimately Terra were earning them in the course of 2021.

The respective cryptocurrencies are the real winners of 2021, even if we do not forget the record price reached by ether (ETH), but we have been witnessing an evolution that is still underway for some time.

Alternatives to Ethereum since 2017

IS true, that since 2017 many platforms have presented themselves as the evolution of Ethereum ready to replace it. We remember TRON and also Ontology in those years, then they put “little roast” on the table.

What does this mean? It suggests that not all platforms that have won in 2021 will be successful in the future as well.

And although there is a lot of talk about Solana and its cryptocurrency SOL and Terra and its cryptocurrency LUNA, be careful to consider these two projects as sure winners in the long term.

Better to first read something about the parable of Justin Sun and his projects, or the parable of EOS.IO.