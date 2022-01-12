Beyond Ethereum, 3 crypto alternatives to buy now
Ethereum has opened a new path to finance, an evolution of techno-finance which appears to be only in its infancy and which will reserve many other fascinating innovations in the future for investors who will know how to jump in and seize the opportunities.
However, the Ethereum network is slow and expensive. If it is true that the Ethereum Network has opened the doors to decentralized finance and decentralized applications, it is also true that the principles underlying its functioning have forced its developers to a laborious paradigm shift, still ongoing, and whose outcome is promising but not yet achieved.
Ethereum, therefore, even if of the 230 billion invested in DeFi (source: The Motley Fool), holds the largest share on its platform, at the moment it suffers from scalability problems that are driving many projects away from it.
Avalanche, Algorand, Cardano, Solana and ultimately Terra were earning them in the course of 2021.
The respective cryptocurrencies are the real winners of 2021, even if we do not forget the record price reached by ether (ETH), but we have been witnessing an evolution that is still underway for some time.
Alternatives to Ethereum since 2017
IS true, that since 2017 many platforms have presented themselves as the evolution of Ethereum ready to replace it. We remember TRON and also Ontology in those years, then they put “little roast” on the table.
What does this mean? It suggests that not all platforms that have won in 2021 will be successful in the future as well.
And although there is a lot of talk about Solana and its cryptocurrency SOL and Terra and its cryptocurrency LUNA, be careful to consider these two projects as sure winners in the long term.
Better to first read something about the parable of Justin Sun and his projects, or the parable of EOS.IO.
Cardano (ADA)
The Cardano platform stands out in this forest of suitors, in which SOL and LUNA are presented among the best at the 2021 milestone, and as those best positioned also in the course of 2022.
It should not be forgotten, in fact, that among the competitors of Vitalik Buterin’s decentralized platform, there has been Cardano by Charles Hoskinson since 2017. The latter is a co-founder of the Ethereum Foundation, although he later abandoned the project because he wanted a whole creature her.
Cardano has been there “on the crest” since 2017 and for this reason, in the eyes of investors, it should be more reliable, given that it has proven its strength over the longer term and given that its project is developed methodically. A little ADA in the wallet might not hurt.
Solana (SOL)
SOL we find it available in the exchange markets from 2020, i its designers tell us that they develop the idea already from 2017, but in the crypto city they arrive in 2020.
Many seem to overlook the fact that the platform has been blocked several times during 2021. Investors who have continued to pour their money into SOL, either have not noticed, or have not read the news about it, or are extremely confident.
Earth (MOON)
From the Earth to the Moon, we could also play a pun with the name of this blockchain platform and its related cryptocurrency.
But besides the pun, what’s on fire?
Terra is a project that has remained in the shadows for a long time, the beginning of its development dates back to January 2018: we were at the beginning of CryptoWinter.
Officially launched in 2019, it aims to become the home of world stablecoins. Will he succeed? Time will tell, between now and 2025.