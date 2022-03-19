Beyond FX will launch a program to train apprentices in the video game industry

Beyond FX, which has worked on titles like God of War and Call of Duty, announced a specialized visual effects program for newbies. What does it consist of? Find out in this note!

The visual effects company in video games, Beyond FX, will launch a course focused on training apprentices within the industry. This course consists of 6 weeks where brand mentors will teach their way of working and perspective. With start date for 5th of Aprilthe quotas for “Season 1” are full.

What better way to build your career in visual effects than to work with one of the best companies in the industry? From Beyond FX They confirmed that students in their program will undergo a series of processes where they will learn first-hand how to improve their skills.

What will you learn in each week?

As we mentioned, the program consists of 6 weeks. Let’s see in detail what the developers of the course said about the chosen modality:

Week 1: Introduction to Visual Effects

“By the end of week 1, trainees will know how to work with the Unreal Engine safely within a production environment and will be implementing its effects.” commented Keith GuerretteCEO of the brand.

Week 2: Integration of visual effects to environments

“The trainees will know how to take their environmental visual effects and how to optimize them” said Seth Hallwho works in visual effects for RiotGames. Guerrette added that alsoThey will learn how to integrate and implement environmental effects that fit the lighting and gameplay they need in the level.”

Week 3: Visual effects on gameplay

According Hall: “This week will be more on gameplay effects and collision events.” “These effects include flashes, bullet impacts, spells, and destruction. full Guerrette.

Week 4: Visual Effects Design

“By the end of week 4, students will learn how to implement blueprint effects such as UI effects, navigation effects, and pickups.” he pointed Hall.

Week 5: Effects on cinematics

When referring to the fifth week, what stands out is the possibility of creating animated effects packages applicable to moments of dynamic cutscenes.

Week 6: Advanced Techniques

Regarding the final week, the developers commented that they will teach everything learned through the course to reach the next level. “By the end of the course students will have learned all the skills they need to begin their adventures in visual effects and the production of their dreams” finished Keith Guerrette.

Requirements

On its official page, Beyond FX published the necessary requirements:

At least one year of formal work in 3D art, preferably in an accredited program.

Be extremely collaborative, detail-oriented, and eager to learn multiple facets of the visual effects business.

You must demonstrate an understanding of visual effects engines such as Unreal or Unity.

You must be punctual, reliable and have good judgment.

Be available part-time to join the study at Los Angeles California a minimum of 3 days a week.

a minimum of 3 days a week. Have a flexible scheme during the duration of the program.

An age of 18 years or older, as well as being eligible to work in United States.

With the inscriptions closed in what they called “Season 1”, we are waiting for its reopening. What do you think of this proposal? Beyond FX? How positive are these training programs for the industry?

