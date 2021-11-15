Beyond Good and Evil 2 is dead, the game will never come out

Beyond Good and Evil 2 will never be done again, the highly anticipated sequel to the video game released in 2003 seems to never see the light.

The gaming industry is indeed an industry, with huge production chains and balances that are fragile and changeable, like those of any other economic sector. And although what they produce are games that are increasingly incredibly volatile and non-physical, more and more beautiful and enjoyable, behind there are the iron logic of the market and human beings in flesh and bone.

And for this reason not everything is rosy and not always everything works, indeed, very often things don’t go well at all. Often there are video games that cannot see the light and that are subjected to creative and productive processes that are anything but idyllic.

And it looks like Beyond Good and Evil 2 got one bad road.

The video game was announced at E3 2017, with a trailer and promises to say the least high-sounding. There was talk of space travel, of the possibility of moving between worlds, of making choices that could guide the evolution of history.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is about to be canceled

Unfortunately, however, since then, only so much silence, interspersed with apocalyptic updates to say the least. The same director Michel Ancel has decided to permanently abandon the project and even retire from the entire videogame industry.

“The game is suffering from a development crisis due to a lack of creative direction since development began, but things got worse after Michel Ancel’s farewell “, writes insider Tom Henderson.

“The worst part is that the game right now doesn’t tie into Ubisoft’s ambitions and plans for future titles. It has been described as a Skull & Bones 2.0 “, continues. In particular we read that “While it hasn’t been officially canceled, some developers believe it’s only a matter of time before it happens.”