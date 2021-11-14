Beyond Good & Evil 2: imminent cancellation?

According to insider Tom Henderson, Beyond Good & Evil 2 will not see the light. The words of the journalist, very close to many development environments, seem to reveal the mysterious problems behind the development of the project, dusted off in style in 2017 after a first attempt in 2008, which later proved to be bankrupt.

In reality, the cancellation of Beyond Good & Evil 2 has been talked about for some time now. The game was presented as an ambitious project halfway between online and single player. This time, compared to 2008, everything seemed to be going well, but after just one year the title it had completely disappeared from the radar. Michael Ancel’s farewell to Ubisoft, which took place in September 2020, would have sent the entire project up in smoke. In fact, there would be no one to replace the creative director, who perhaps had already guessed how the game actually is it would never happen.

Over the past year, however, Beyond Good & Evil 2 has suffered what was likely the final blow. According to Henderson’s words, in fact, the game has no longer reflected Ubisoft’s ambitions, so much so that it is now internally described as one Skull & Bones 2.0 and now the few people still at work on the title they believe it is only a matter of time before the French Canadian publisher announces the cancellation.

What’s worse, is that the game currently doesn’t fit with Ubisoft’s future ambitions and goals with future titles. The game has been described as “Skull & Bones 2.0” and although the game hasn’t been canned officially, some developers believe it’s a matter of time before it is. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 12, 2021

Obviously we are still in the field of rumors and indiscretions, but the absence of Beyond Good & Evil 2 from the radar is now too long. And with Ubisoft probably already thinking about the next Far Cry and the next Assassin’s Creed, we can well understand that if internally the project is considered unprofitable and unable to reflect the current direction, the cancellation now seems the only way forward. We will update you in case more precise and official information arrives from the house of French Canadian production.