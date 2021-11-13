Beyond Good & Evil 2 is close to cancellation, according to Tom Henderson – Nerd4.life

According to the latest rumors shared by the well-known insider Tom Henderson, the development of Beyond Good & Evil 2 is at a standstill, so much so that according to some developers working on the project the game is now close to cancellation.

As usual, the deep throat shared his “tip” on Twitter, where he says that development is in crisis due to theabsence of a creative direction, which was further aggravated when in September last year Michel Ancel left the world of video games and therefore also the direction of the project.

Furthermore, it would appear that the game is not suited to Ubisoft’s future goals and ambitions. The situation is so gray that apparently for some developers the official cancellation is now only a matter of time.

“The development of Beyond Good & Evil 2 is in crisis due to the lack of creative direction since the game went into production, which was exacerbated by Michel Ancel’s departure in September 2020,” says Henderson.

“What’s worse is that the game currently doesn’t fit Ubisoft’s future ambitions and goals. The game has been described as a” Skull & Bones 2.0 “and although it hasn’t been officially canceled, some developers believe it’s just a matter. of time.”

Tom Henderson is a rather prolific source of information and leaked from the gaming world, but we are still talking about unofficial information to be taken with a grain of salt.

It must be said, however, that the last time we saw Beyond Good & Evil 2 in action in action was in 2018. In short, despite Ubisoft’s promises and job announcements related to the project, we wouldn’t be too surprised if the game came actually deleted.