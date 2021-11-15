Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development, it is not canceled, according to new rumors – Nerd4.life

Counterorder: Beyond Good & Evil 2 would be still in development and not about to be canceled, he says Tom Henderson, VGC reporter and insider in his spare time, the same one who actually reported that the title was practically a goner.

After having reported in recent days that Beyond Good & Evil 2 would be close to cancellation, Henderson himself reported that he was contacted by an unidentified person. developer committed to the project, which would have confirmed that the game is still in development and has no risk of being canceled, it seems.

This too should be taken as a rumor, but in this case it is certainly more optimistic news. The developer in question would have noticed the fuss caused by Henderson’s tweets, responding directly to them for deny the fact that the game is in the process of being canceled by Ubisoft.

However, it seems that development is still very long and a release period has not been fixed, but it is possible that Beyond Good & Evil 2 may arrive no earlier than 2024-2025 even, so there is time to go back to talking about it. The health of the project has been questioned for some time, after the title has practically disappeared from the radar and Michel Ancel, head of the series, has retired from Ubisoft and from videogame development in general.