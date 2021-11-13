Beyond Good & Evil 2 may never happen in the end

It is 2003. Beyond Good & Evil it just came out and we are all happy. Or, at least, that’s usually how we picture flashbacks. The certainty, however, is that Beyond Good & Evil, in 2003, he made his debut and was appreciated enough to make fans want to play an heir.

The heir has been announced, albeit imagined as a prequel: it is theE3 2017 and Ubisoft, on its stage, unveils Beyond Good & Evil 2, directed once again by Michel Ancel. Or, at least, this was the initial plan.

Since then, the game has faced eternal periods of silence and even Ancel himself has decided to abandon development to retire to a private life more in contact with nature and less in contact with technology and the stress of the videogame industry.

Will Beyond Good & Evil 2 be done? The voices are divided

Result: Ubisoft has always reassured about the continuation of the work, but the news on Beyond Good & Evil 2 hiding. And second Tom Henderson, reporter of the site VGC and of IGN USA known for his anticipations from the video game industry, the reason would be clear.

As written by the source, in fact, the game would be in full crisis from the farewell of Ancel onwards and could become one “Skull & Bones 2.0”, that is, a game unable to find the definitive direction that will allow it to reach the market.

The situation, according to Henderson, would be so gray that the developers themselves believe it to be “Just a matter of time” before the title is completely erased.

In the words of Henderson:

“Beyond Good & Evil 2: the game is suffering from a development crisis for the lack of creative direction ever since development began, but it got worse after Michel Ancel’s departure in September 2020. Worst of all, the game right now doesn’t tie into Ubisoft’s ambitions and plans for future titles. It has been described as one Skull & Bones 2.0 and while it hasn’t been officially canceled, some developers believe it is just a matter of time, before it happens ».

What’s worse, is that the game currently doesn’t fit with Ubisoft’s future ambitions and goals with future titles. The game has been described as “Skull & Bones 2.0” and although the game hasn’t been canned officially, some developers believe it’s a matter of time before it is. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 12, 2021

Henderson adds that “It was difficult to get confirmation of this information – which is why I had a hard time publishing a report. I hope, however, that this sheds some light on what is happening to this game ».

The journalist claims to blindly believe the sources that provided him with the information, although apparently he found himself forced to publish it only on the internet for logistical reasons of the newspapers he collaborates with.

We will see, at this point, if everything will be confirmed in a short time, or if Ubisoft instead decides to continue working on the project in the long run, until it gets back on track. That the cancellation is imminent is certainly a rumor; that the game is having a lot of difficulty getting out, that definitely not.

In recent weeks, news had emerged of a Ubisoft willing to recruit new developers for the project: let’s see if it will be to give it a bright future.