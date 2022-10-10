Beyond magic, the memories of an actor from the Harry Potter saga

Since the announcement of the publication of his Memoirs a few months ago, British actor Tom Felton has been distiling the information very slowly, to maintain impatience while making Potterheads happy. Beyond the WandWhere beyond the magicin French, indeed promises its share of anecdotes on the shootings of the eight films of the Harry Potter saga, adapted from the books of JK Rowling.

What’s more, Felton’s book will be prefaced by a certain Emma Watson, alias Hermione in the feature films, who has a very special place in the hearts of fans of the Harry Potter universe.

The book will be published in April 2023 in France, in a translation by an author whose name is not yet known.

For the promotion of the book, Felton released a rather tasty anecdote, especially since it concerns a rather striking character, and an actor who is no less so: Severus Snape, or Severus Snape, played by the late Alan Rickman.

On the set, the young actor accidentally stepped on Snape’s cloak, as can happen quite often in the wizarding world. ” And I heard myself say, in these terms, by Alan Rickman: “Don’t step on my fucking cape”. I chuckled. We looked at each other, with the Death Eaters, “Is he kidding here?” And he wasn’t kidding at all “, he told on Instagram.

More serious than the Death Eaters on the film set, such was Alan Rickman…

Unfortunately for Felton, the incident happened again…twice. Luckily, the last time wasn’t his doing, which redirected Rickman’s fury to another target.

Felton’s Memoirs will be available in the original version from October 13, a few months before the French publication.

Photograph: Tom Felton with former colleague Matt Lewis in April 2022 (TaylorHerring, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)