Beyond the conflict in Ukraine (+ Video) › World › Granma

We are living the last battle of the capitalist West to maintain its world hegemony since the colonial conquest of Asia, Africa and the new world. We are seeing the emergence of other powers willing to not accept this imposed order. A majority of the world, with a colonial past, is bidding for a place that is not the scene of the wars that others decide.

Very dangerous moment for humanity. We are long in a third world war without naming. This moment is a historical turning point and will decide what comes next. We must overcome the current state of affairs, unipolar and based on the extortion of the US and its allies to the rest of the world, simply unsustainable and suicidal for all.

It is becoming more and more evident that the only way out for humanity is to defeat hegemonic imperialist capitalism. The battle for peace is necessary to give us time to achieve a better world for all.

There is nothing to rejoice about what is happening in Ukraine right now. Beyond the reasons that led to the current situation, what we see, once again, is the war in countries that they call peripheral, putting the dead.

It is intended that we see each act of war in isolation and not in conjunction with the others, in this script of capitalist Western world hegemony. The balkanization of Yugoslavia, the secession of Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, ISIS, Syria, Pakistan, Palestine, Libya and Yemen have one thing in common: the US and NATO.

For each one of these events, the ideological machinery of “Otonero” imperialism created a narrative where the guilty party was the other, the aggressor was the other.

Let’s not fool ourselves, without justifying avoidable aggressions, and I am convinced that this was avoidable, this latest episode is one more in that “NATOist” imperial script, which refuses to lose its hegemony in a world that is becoming more and more ungovernable.

The words of Fidel, who said: disappear the philosophy of dispossession, and the philosophy of war will have disappeared, are still current.