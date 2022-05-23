Beyond the red carpet, the Cannes looks that really inspire us

Julianne Moore with a black tailor

Although she triumphed on the red carpet with an impressive dress with volume, we are left with the look of Julianne Moore upon arrival at Cannes airport. With a suit in rigorous black, the actress wanted to continue betting on her total look, opting for a t-shirt in the same tone.

her style trick: Play with accessories to detract from the seriousness of the outfit. Moore did it masterfully with white sneakers and a raffia bag.

Poppy Delevingne in jeans and a blazer

Poppy Delevingne proves that you don’t have to be on top of trends or wear the flashiest dress to get noticed at Cannes. To socialite She was seen around the Hotel Martinez in straight jeans, a striped blazer and a simple white T-shirt.

We take note of: Its complements that scream South of France. With gold flat sandals, leather-colored handbag and round sunglasses.

Anne Hathaway with the jeans of the season Anne Hathaway with the jeans of the season.Gettyimages

Anne Hathaway has loved minimalism since the dawn of time. Hence, the combination of jeans and a white shirt is one of her favorite combinations. Mind you, the jeans are so well chosen that they are the trend jeans of the seasonoversize and with tweezers.

We love: Her crochet bucket hat. It seems to us the most.

Marion Cotillard, a look with a vest and a cap

The French actress is hopelessly cool and she shows it by arriving at the Cannes airport with an outfit that we take good note of: navy blue vest, black leggings and sports-style cap. A look that we can always resort to.

the guy: Strappy flat sandals complete her laid-back casual vibe.

Elle fanning in a long caftan dress

In our list of best dressed off the red carpet could not miss Elle Fanning. The actress chose a long caftan-type dress, comfortable and versatile. A safe bet when traveling by plane without losing a bit of cool.

the guy: Simple white sneakers to give the long dress a casual look.

