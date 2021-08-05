‘Beyond the sea’, Eros Pagni and Serena Grandi for Biazzi’s film



Spice – Filming of Beyond the sea, new short film by Carloalberto Biazzi, director of thatMy daughter’s father presented in Cannes in 2017 and winner in the same year of the Jury Prize at the Around International Film Festival in Berlin. Biazzi’s new work will be shot in Biassa, the Telegraph woods and Lerici, plus a few takes in Tuscany, and will feature historical faces from Italian cinema such as Eros Pagni and Serena Grandi, strongly desired by the director. The short film will be set in post-World War II eastern Liguria, between those who stay, living off what the land and the sea give, and those who, younger, go away, looking for their fortune overseas. “There is the courage to get up, the strength to rely on the land and the sea, wonderful assets that never betray and of which Liguria can be proud – reads the presentation of the short, produced by Remor Film -. And then there are the stories, those of our past, which teach us to understand who we were. Hence, the important question is: what are we today? The result of the past of our ancestors? Or the children of a technology that instead of approaching us has pushed us away? ”. These are the questions that Biazzi asked himself to write Beyond the sea he listened to the stories of those few witnesses of the period in which the story of the film develops, custodians of anecdotes, fables, proverbs, lullabies, of a cultural heritage and peasant wisdom that has its roots in the mists of time.

And it is therefore no coincidence that Biazzi, to write the screenplay, started with a grandfather who he did not have the good fortune to know and which he has always missed. “One of my grandparents – says the director – was a partisan, he believed in freedom, the other understood that the earth would not betray him and he trusted her. They were called Fiorino and Giovanni, I would have learned a lot from them. Maybe the child in the film is me ”. This is combined with the desire to describe a place, with its peculiarities, its accents, its foods, its people and its customs. And so we enter a village in the hinterland, where we will find the merchant, the woman who prepares the bread soup, the father of a family who leaves in search of fortune, the suffering and the burden of being adults in a devastated world and the desire to live of a child who, through the stories of his grandfather, learns about a world he has never seen. “In a world that is slowly losing the sense of purest feelings, which also takes a hug for granted – reads the presentation note of the film -, Beyond the sea wants to tell the importance of dreams, memories, hopes and forgiveness “.

