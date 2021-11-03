beyond the threshold of 2 euros per liter

The energy crisis is manifesting itself more and more in different forms: from the expensive bills for gas and electricity to fuel, the very first ‘spies’ for the expenses of Italian families. The continuous rise in the price of oil, and therefore of fuel, has been under everyone’s eyes for several weeks, but the weekend of 1 November recorded a dangerous tendency to overcome, as regards the gas, the psychological threshold of 2 euros per liter.

“A flurry of price increases that exceeds the psychological threshold of 2 euros per liter in many distributors of the peninsula” – denounces the Codacons.

Petrol at 2 euros per liter

“From north to south Italy there have been further increases in the price lists at the pump in the last few hours – affirms the president of the consumer association, Carlo Rienzi – with petrol which by now in served mode already travels over 2 euros per liter. Increases that have aggravated the expense of Italians who moved by car on the occasion of the November 1st long weekend and who bring a full tank of green or diesel to cost around 20 euros more today than in the same period of 2020 “.

430 euros more per year

“Due to the expensive gasoline, an average family now spends around 430 euros more on an annual basis only for the higher refueling costs, unfortunately an account destined to rise in the coming weeks due to the escalation of the price lists at the pump”, continues Rienzi, according to which “the effects of this situation risk being devastating for citizens’ pockets and will have negative repercussions on the purchasing power of consumers and on Christmas consumption”.

A further push towards the electrified cars or fully electric? This is not certain, given that the cost of electricity goes in the same direction and it is not easy to hypothesize what will happen from the point of view of operating costs in the coming years.