Bezos hints at the reasons why Elon Musk has bought Twitter

The founder of Amazon and former CEO, Jeff Bezos, has reflected this Monday on his Twitter account if the acquisition of Twitter – for a deal of 44,000 million dollars – by Elon Musk would lead to greater Chinese influence on social media. The Asian giant is the largest market for Teslaso Musk’s car company depends on Beijing both for the big market and for lithium batteries.

The reaction of Jeff Bezos, currently the CEO of his company and the second richest person in the world, is due to the explanation of the American newspaper reporter New York Times, Mike Forsythe, on the relationship between Tesla and China. The journalist pointed out that Tesla’s second largest market, after the United States, was China and that Chinese battery manufacturers are the main suppliers of Tesla electric vehicles. He also observed that when China banned Twitter in 2009, the government “had almost no influence over the platform”. He then suggested that because of the Musk acquisition, “that may have changed“.

However, although Bezos launches this criticism of Musk, he admits that he believes that China doesn’t win influence on Twitter with this transaction, although “we’ll see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity.”, he concludes.

Million dollar purchase of Twitter

The Board of Directors of the social network Twitter has decided this Monday, April 26 accept the initial offer of purchase presented by Elon Musk. “Twitter’s board undertook a comprehensive and detailed process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on the value, certainty and financing. The proposed transaction will achieve a substantial premium indeed and we believe it is the best course of action for Twitter shareholders,” said independent chairman of the board, Bret Taylor.

In relation to the agreement proposed by the magnate of South African origin, “freedom of expression is the basis of a functional democracy and Twitter is the town square where important issues for the future of humanity are debated”, he explained. The businessman has added that he wants the social network to be “better than ever”: proposes to end the bot spam and verify all human users.

Acquisition Support

Twitter co-founder and former CEO of the company Jack Dorsey has shown his support for Elon Musk. Dorsey regards the billionaire as “the unique solution”. The idea of ​​the co-founder of the social network is to exclude the company that owns it from the stock market: “Twitter as a company has always been my only problem and my greatest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the advertising model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the right first step“, said Dorsey, adding that, in his opinion, “no one should own or manage Twitter”, which should be “a public good”, not a company.

“Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘most trusted and broadly inclusive’ it’s the right one,” explains Dorsey. And he adds that, therefore, he considers this as “the correct road”. “I am very happy that Twitter continues to serve the public conversation” in the world, she concludes.

Bezos and Beijing

The American television channel Fox Business criticizes Bezos’s reaction for pointing out the possible benefit between China and tycoon Musk, because, according to a Reuters study, Amazon had capitulated to China’s demands to continue doing business and grow the company there. Also, around the 38% of Amazon’s best-selling brands are based in China, according to a company report Daxue Consulting from the end of last year. And, in 2019, the Washington Post – which Bezos bought in 2013 – included an eight-page “advertising supplement” promoting the Chinese government achievements and talking points in a section forbidden to newspaper editors.