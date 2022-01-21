Bezos in Naples, interest in Campania aerospace: all the details

In recent days there has been much discussion on the possibility by Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, to invest in Naples.

Nando Santonastaso, journalist de The morning, made some statements a Radio Kiss Kiss Naples during the “Radio Goal” broadcast. Santonastaso analyzed the story in this way. The following is highlighted by our editorial staff:

Jeff Bezos Amazon

“Bezos is a beautiful suggestion to Napoli. There are prerequisites, a interest in everything related to aerospace culture in our city. Bezos who is interested in working with the aerospace school of Naples is routine news for professionals, he is acting through a company that hosts NASA envoys. There is an aerospace culture that is much broader than we can imagine ”.

Santonastaso then added: “It is necessary to understand what Bezos will ask the Campania aerospace and what the aerospace will be able to give to Bezos. Competing aerospaces, such as the Apulian one, must also be considered: it is a challenge to be played. The cards that Campania can play are very high, there are companies with very high specialization that can make this intervention go through “.

“Bezos can come to Naples because there is a willingness to dialogue and a better scientific capacity than the other realities in Italy which are on the same branch, which work on the same ending. Local investments must be involved to ensure that this initiative can be fully realized ”.