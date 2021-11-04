Bezos loses case against Musk on NASA lunar contract

AGI – A federal judge rejected the appeal of Blue Origin, the astronautical company of Jeff Bezos, against the decision of the NASA to sign a contract with the rival’s Space X Elon Musk for the supply of modules to be used for the return of the man on the moon.

The lawsuit had stopped for months the collaboration between the American space agency and Space X on the new carrier called Starship. The $ 2.9 billion contract was awarded last April.

“NASA will resume work with Space X as soon as possible“, reads a note from the US agency.

Blue Origin had appealed to the Government Accountability Office (Gao) claiming that the selection process had not been fair and that NASA should have offered more than one contract.

The Gao had rejected the appeal and the Amazon boss’s company then went to court. The reasons for the decision by which the judge Richard Hertling he gave reason to NASA remain, for the moment, confidential.

Blue Origin, in a statement, he said that his appeal had “highlighted important safety issues in the procurement process of the Human Moon Landing System that have yet to be addressed.” “Blue Origin remains strongly committed to the success of the Artemis program,” adds the note, “we have a broad base of activities on multiple contracts with NASA to achieve the US goal of returning to the moon to stay there.”

Musk reacted with his usual sarcasm and shared on Twitter a meme of Judge Dredd, the cartoon character brought to the big screen by Sylvester Stallone, with the caption: “You have been judged!”.