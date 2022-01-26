Bezos-Napoli, an indiscretion arrives that does not please the fans

Amedeo Manzopresident of the Banco di Credito Cooperativo di Napoli, made some statements to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss Naples, official broadcaster of the Neapolitan club during the Radio Goal broadcast. Of course, there was also talk of the aired interest of Jeff Bezos, American tycoon and owner of Amazon, for the Neapolitan football club. The rumors, as was natural to expect, have greatly inflamed the dreams of greatness of the Azzurri fans.

These are his words: “Bezos-Napoli, what’s true? As far as I’m concerned I have a confidentiality contract that binds me, but I don’t think football is in Amazon’s projects. Naples as a city, however, is a city, a place recognized for its historical and cultural value, but also as an attractive pole on the economic side “. Manzo’s indiscretion is a bit like a cold shower for the fans. Knowing that Bezos has no plans to land in the world of football comes as a denial to all rumors.