BFI LFF 2021 – King Richard, Will Smith and the quest for the Oscar

It will be a really interesting edition of the Oscars for the bear to the statuette as best actor. Denzel Washington seems to be favored thanks to The Tragedy of Macbeth, but Will Smith powerfully enters the competition for his performance in King Richard.

WATCH THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH TRAILER

The king in question has nothing of Shakespearean character, unlike Denzel’s, on the contrary, he comes from Compton, the Los Angeles suburb that has become a violent black ghetto over the years.

WATCH THE SPECIAL BFI LONDON FILM FESTIVAL

Richard Williams he is the father of the sisters Venus and Serena, two of the greatest tennis players in history, indeed, the second perhaps the greatest ever, at least for titles won. Champions with a doomed fate even before they were born, because Mr Williams had planned their sporting life down to the smallest detail, which should have been used first of all to get the family out of the streets of Compton.

King Richard tells the genesis of the winning sisters

By the hand of a man with a plan to implement and with a constancy and determination that Will Smith knows well. Behind this father weighed down by years, fatigue and humiliation is there Chris Gardner, the protagonist of The pursuit of happiness, who with the same inexorable desire to live a better life for himself and his son reached apparently impossible goals.

A bit like the Oscar for the former Prince of Bel Air

That the statuette came close twice, thanks to Michael Mann for Ali and then with the film directed by Gabriele Muccino. And if this is going to be a good year, it would be appropriate to thank the Roman director in the speech, because there is so much of that character in King Richard.

WATCH THE KING RICHARD TRAILER

That said, King Richard is a solid biopic, produced by Smith himself and diligently directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, which debuted in 2016 with Monsters and Men and this year he also put himself at the service of Mark Wahlberg for whom he directed Meet Joe Bell, another role that could be worth the nomination for the actor

Alongside Will Smith, the young women definitely make a good impression Saniyya Sidney And Demi Singleton in the role of Venus and Serena respectively, while absolutely to be reported Tony Goldwyn And Jon Bernthal as the girls’ first two coaches.

Goldwyn also wins the award for the best line in the film.

“Richard, you are the most stubborn person I have ever met. And I coach McEnroe ”.

From applause.