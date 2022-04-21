BGT fix storm erupts as Amanda Holden ‘wastes golden buzzer on professional singer’

ads

Britain’s Got Talent has faced fix claims after just one episode of the new series.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams returned to the judging panel on Saturday night (April 16) to offer their thoughts on the latest batch of hopefuls.

The opening episode featured a star who rose to fame on the soundtrack of the hit movie musical The Greatest Showman, Loren Allred.

She explained on the ITV show that the voice appears on the ballad Never Enough on the soundtrack alongside the likes of Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Although she did not appear on screen in the hit film, she voiced Rebecca Ferguson’s character, Jenny Lind, a professional opera singer hired by PT Barnum to help raise funds for her circus.

After she sang an impressive rendition of the hit song from the film’s soundtrack, Loren received a standing ovation from the audience.

Judge Amanda also pressed her golden buzzer, meaning the contestant goes straight into the live semi-final shows next month.

Viewers at home were outraged by the decision and were quick to share their opinion on social media.

On Twitter, a fan wrote: “God. A golden ring for an American singer who has already voiced a blockbuster Hollywood movie on Britain’s Got Talent. I met her the moment she walked on stage. She’s already famous… she’s not great. «

The singer received the golden buzzer from Amanda Holden (Image: Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock)

Another fumed: “I mean she was good enough to perform at the live shows as a guest. It’s not fair to push the golden bell for someone famous and they have 430 million listeners on Spotify.”

A third person posted: “Loren got recognition for the song, it was revealed that Rebecca didn’t sing ‘Never Enough’, she in no way deserved a golden buzzer just because her famous voice doesn’t have a famous face.” go with him yet.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams returned to the judging panel on Saturday (Image: Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock)

“How did Lauren get the golden buzzer but the surprised dad didn’t? She is already famous. That’s like Ed Sheeran singing a duet with an amazing street musician and someone goes to Ed and says wow, we need to make you more famous. Joke!” a fourth viewer raged.

“Complete waste of the Golden Buzzer. She’s already a pro,” a fifth person groaned.

Loren’s voice was also featured in the Grammy Award-winning musical production Dear Evan Hansen.

Loren’s voice was also featured in the Grammy Award-winning musical production Dear Evan Hansen (Picture: Getty Images)

In his professional life, the star has released several singles and an EP, in a duet with iconic singers Michael Buble and Andrea Bocelli.

A BGT spokesperson told the Daily Star: “We’re delighted to be back this year and hope viewers will catch our BGT bumper special on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

“While most people will have heard the infamous Greatest Showman track, Loren is not a household name and she deserves her place on the BGT stage.

“We hope that such articles do not count against someone who is well deserving of this opportunity.

“It’s fantastic that Loren can now come out and present herself in her own right to be the face, and not just the voice, of one of the most well-known tracks of all time.”

While Loren added, “Even though I’ve spent many years in the music industry, people don’t know who I am. For all these years I have been fighting for my opportunity to be known and achieve it.

“The opportunity to sing Never Enough evolved from being a session singer in the choir, and even though the song was a huge hit, people still think the actress sang it. I never had the opportunity to tell my story. That never happened. for me.

“I’m an unsigned independent artist still trying to make a name for myself.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Sunday 17th April on ITV at 7:35pm

