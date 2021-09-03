Bhad Bhabie records on OnlyFans: collected a huge amount

Bhad Bhabie achieves record takings on OnlyFans, raising a huge amount in just six hours after opening the account.

OnlyFans is the paid platform dedicated to adult content; more and more models, cosplayers or general users decide to open an account to earn through exclusive content such as photos or videos of different kinds. Users are entitled to 80% of the amount collected, both thanks to subscriptions and tips; a considerable amount, especially if we see the total collected by the various accounts.

The platform has now made a new record thanks to the account of Bhad Bhabie, pseudonym of Danielle Bregoli, a girl who appeared on the American talkshow Dr. Phill Show and guest of several influencers on YouTube, such as Logan Paul.

Bhad Bhabie on OnlyFans, record takings in a very short time

As Variety reports (and confirmed by a spokesperson for OnlyFans), Bhad Bhabie has literally depopulated on the platform; in the sun six hours from the opening of the account, the girl has in fact collected the beauty of $ 1 million, becoming the first to reach this milestone in such a short time.

Previously, the record had been set by Bella Thorne, who had reached a similar figure but took longer, or 24 hours. The rapper also celebrated the milestone on Instagram, publishing a screen that depicts the collection.

OnlyFans is dedicated to adult content, therefore the the presence of certain photos or videos should not fuel controversy; on Twitch, on the other hand, many are complaining about the increasingly recurring swimsuit coverage of some girls, accused of improperly “attracting” viewers by using their bodies.

Spoopy Kitt, author of one of these live shows, recently intervened on the issue. “I think people like looking at beautiful women in bikinis, and I love being in a hot tub joking and talking, so everyone is happy” her words.

What do you think of this record on OnlyFans? Scroll down to see a photo posted on Instagram by Bhad Bhabie.

