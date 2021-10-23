Bianca Atzei and the dream of becoming a mother: her story

He chose his song with J-Ax, Intro, to photograph the difficult period but at the same time of great strength and resilience that he is experiencing. «Starting over from less than zero and finally lifting the veil. And really tell you about the show resumes. Welcome to all those like me “: Bianca Atzei did not throw in the towel, on the contrary, the warmth and closeness of the people after the social account of the abortion gave her the lymph to keep chasing her biggest dream, to become a mother.

«I dream of becoming a mother», she confessed to Silvia Toffanin a very true telling his story that despite the initial reluctance he wanted to share with fans through his social profile two weeks ago. A story that has touched the hearts of many and which has heartened all the people who have fallen into the same ravine but are doing everything to get back. “Thank you for all the love you are showing us. This is ours for you “, wrote the Sardinian singer, 34, days after her post went viral and commented by many well-known faces, from Melissa Satta to Leonardo Pieraccioni and Francesca Sofia Novello, sharing the shot with her boyfriend Stefano Corsi, his rock for two and a half years.

Infertility, assisted fertilization, abortion: themes still taboo on Instagram, but thanks to the testimonies of well-known personalities such as Lena Dunham, Anne Hathaway, Natalie Imbruglia who in October 2019 became Max Valentine’s mother thanks to IVF but also Paola Turani who shared the joy of a son after 10 years of trying, they are finding a way to come to light and discuss freely. Bianca and Stefano have shown that they have the courage to “show themselves fragile”, they know what it means to pass “in the blink of an eye, from the greatest happiness to the strongest suffering”, they are fully aware that it will not be easy but they want to be stronger of everything and everyone. And the road is the right one.

