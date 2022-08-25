Bianca Balti as Angelina Jolie: «I am operating to avoid cancer. We learn to treat ourselves with care and love “

B.ianca Balti as Angelina Jolie: women forced to make a decision that is not simple, but convinced that medicine can give effective answers when it comes to prevention. Once again, as she had already done talking about egg freezing, the 38-year-old model tells herself with sincerity when she announces that in the fall she will undergo a surgery to preventively remove ovaries and tubes after receiving the diagnosis of a genetic mutation (Brca) which increases the risk of contracting a ovarian cancer.

In the meantime, she underwent a cycle of ovarian stimulation and the removal of 5 other oocytes (the first 5 had frozen them in March 2021). These, he explained, could guarantee her motherhood, in case she wanted to become a mother again: “The preventive removal of ovaries and tubes that I will undergo will prevent the development of an ovarian tumor, but with it also the possibility of get pregnant spontaneously“.

Bianca Balti reassures her followers on Instagram after the egg retrieval

Former mother of Matilde and MiaBianca Balti thought that this gesture of care towards herself could be somehow a lesson for his daughters: «If one day Matilde or Mia were diagnosed with the BRCA mutation, selfishly I would like that did everything possible to prevent the disease. And if they need to resort to egg freezing (or whatever) to get the peace of mind to do it, I never want them to blame it. It is said “treat your neighbor as you would like to be treated”. Yet we should also remember to treat ourselves with the care and love with which we want our loved ones to be treated. For me my little girls ».

Comes to mind Angelina Jolie that in 2013, after discovering the genetic mutation, yes underwent a double mastectomy and two years later with surgery he also took off ovaries and fallopian tubes. Her genetic diagnosis immediately made her think of her mother, Marcheline Bertrand: “She battled cancer for nearly a decade and died at 56”said the actress al New York Times after breast surgery. Also there grandmother and the aunt of Jolie died of cancer: “My doctors estimated that I was 87% likely to develop it in the breast and 50% in the ovaries.” She waited a while before deciding to remove the ovaries: «It is a less complex operation than mastectomy but its effects are more serious. It brings the woman into forced menopause“. It was the subsequent checks that highlighted an inflammation related to the early stages of the cancer that prompted her to make the decision.

Even Angelina Jolie, like Bianca Balti today, stressed the need to tell such personal facts especially for inform women: «I have talked to many doctors, surgeons and naturopaths. There are other options. Some women take the pill or rely on alternative medicines with frequent checks. There is more than one way to approach health issues. The most important thing is to study the options and choose the right one for each of you. It is not easy to make these decisions, but you can ask for advice, study the various possibilities and make the right choice. Knowledge is power“.