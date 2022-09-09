Bianca Balti as Angelina Jolie: she will remove tubes and ovaries

ROME – The model Bianca Balti has done outing: has the BRCA1 genetic mutation which exposes tohigh risk of developing some cancers at a young age, and will remove the tubes and ovaries for safety. A story that brings to mind the famous confession of Angelina Jolie that after the prophylactic mastectomy, she decided to remove the ovaries and avert that death fate that had torn her young mother from her. Women who in addition to breathtaking beauty share a will of high risk e a difficult existential battle made up of courage and determination.

“25% of ovarian cancer cases are attributable to the mutation of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. There is a lack of effective screening tools in this neoplasm and about 80% of patients already present the disease at an advanced stage at the time of diagnosis ”. So says the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom) in a note.

“Knowing the mutational status of these two genes is very important and the BRCA test should be performed on all patients at the time of diagnosis.. This is the way forward to define the best therapeutic strategies and start the family path that can allow the identification of healthy people with BRCA mutation, in which to set up intensive medical and surgical surveillance programs, to reduce the risk of developing the ovarian cancer. The preventive surgical removal must therefore be part of an articulated path of oncogenetic consultancy in specialized centers “. It is the comment of Saverio Cinieri, President of AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), to the declaration of the model Bianca Balti, who revealed that she wanted to undergo the removal of tubes and ovaries after discovering that she was a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation.

“It has been estimated that the risk reduction strategies (medical and surgical), implemented in healthy relatives positive to the preventive genetic test, are able to lead to a 40% reduction in the incidence of ovarian cancer in 10 years – explains Saverio Cinieri- Of the 5200 new diagnoses every year in Italy, 1300 are caused by alterations in these two genes. BRCA1 and BRCA2 produce proteins capable of blocking the uncontrolled proliferation of cancer cells. When they are mutated, that is, defective, the DNA is not repaired correctly and an accumulation of genetic alterations occurs, which increases the risk of cancer. A mutation of BRCA1 and BRCA2, inherited from the mother or the father, therefore determines a predisposition to develop the tumor more frequently than the general population. “. Women who inherit the BRCA1 mutation have a 40% chance of developing ovarian cancer in their lifetime. The percentages are lower for the BRCA2 gene, equal to 18%.

“Information on the possible presence of the BRCA mutation must be acquired at the time of diagnosis, because it can contribute to the definition of a correct treatment path that starts from the first line of treatment – continues the President of AIOM-E, in family members who have the mutation , intensive surveillance programs must be launched, ranging from six-monthly checks to surgical removal of the fallopian tubes and ovaries ”.

“On the one hand, in women who wish to have children – concludes President Cinieri – a six-monthly control of a tumor marker (CA-125) is recommended together with transvaginal gynecological ultrasound. On the other hand, surgical removal of tubes and ovaries (bilateral prophylactic adnexectomy) can prevent almost all ovarian cancers on a genetic-hereditary basis.. Prophylactic surgery is now recommended in women with a genetic mutation who have already had pregnancies or who are in menopause. Sharing of choice and psychological support are fundamental, especially in women still of childbearing age. In making these decisions, the age of the woman, the type of mutation and the planning of any pregnancy must therefore be considered. The surgical removal of tubes and ovaries then makes pregnancy impossible, unless the oocytes have been frozen in advance, an option chosen by Bianca Balti ”.

