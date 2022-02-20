Bianca Belair and Brock Lesnar win in Elimination Chamber; results

One of the most anticipated events from WWE it is finished. Elimination Chamber made the fans of Saudi Arabia vibrate with first level combats, because inside the cage Brock Lesnar and Bianca Belair They managed to prevail over their 5 contenders.

This event is the prelude to Wrestlemaniathe largest of the entire brand, so without a doubt the best in the ring is yet to come.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

The mexican fighter opened tonight at WWE in an ‘eventful’ combat, since the owner of the 619 achieved victory with the help of Dominic, his son, who ‘involuntarily’ distracted his rival.

Rey Mysterio took advantage of The Miz being distracted and threw him to the canvas, covering him and reaching the count of 3.

Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

In a duel of true beasts, the WWE Universal Champion and his rival found everything, because from the first moment they left with the desire to harm themselves and little by little they got it.

Roman Reigns has defended the Universal Championship 20 times in his 538-day reign. The challengers? Jey Uso, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Bálor, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins and Goldberg. Poster piece. pic.twitter.com/lQobHZ0u3a – Carles Argila (@KRLSArgila) February 19, 2022

kings was smarter and he made a guillotine to weaken his rival, a fact that worked for him in a great way, because after a few seconds he had to give up in order to breathe.

Divas Elimination Chamber

The first big fight on the cage of steel took place. 6 divas entered and only one left with her hand raised. Nikki and Liv Morganthey were the fighters who initiated and distributed the punishment; little by little the capsules were opened and everything became a mini battle royale

After a few minutes of actiononly remained Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss, where they left everything to get a place in Wrestlemaniabut after a good key and impact on the canvas, heThe first Diva mentioned came out with her hand raised.

Flair and Deville vs. Rousey and Naomi

This couples match had a handicap that was not well used by CHarlotte Flair and Sonya Devillegiven that Ronda Rousey fought with one hand tied and still they could not avoid defeat.

After a prolonged punishment, Charlotteand ‘abandoned’ Sonya in the ring so that Ronda Rousey did his thing; after the count of 3, The champion left the ring very calmly and left.

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

McIntyre got his revenge after the teasing and comments of Moss, because after giving him a severe punishment left him lying on the canvas and he won by putting a foot on him; his sword accompanied him at all times and thus presumed his triumph.

Becky Lynch vs. Lita

Litawho is in the WWE Hall of Fame fought with everything to obtain the women’s title of the brand and despite the fact that he used his best movements couldn’t get it.

Lynch took advantage of the tiredness to execute her personal move, Lita tried to avoid the count of 3 but he couldn’t make it in time. The legendary diva took the applause of the public despite not getting the victory.

All-Star Elimination Chamber

The final fight of the night took place. Seth Rollins and Theory they were the first to fight; Lashley, Lesnar, AJ Styles and Riddle awaited their turn in the capsules.

Brock Lesnar is the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Now it will be Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, title vs title. pic.twitter.com/xJE3kSx2pl – Wrestling Online (@luchalibreonlin) February 19, 2022

After the ‘tubes’ began to open, Rollins threw one of his rivals against the place of Lashley, causing severe damageso he had to be removed from the cage and they started the concussion protocol.

Brock Lesnar was the last to enter and after giving a quick beating to his rivals took the WWE title from Bobby Lashey, so in Wrestlemania will be measured against roman reigns champion in a mad battle.