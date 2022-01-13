BIANCANEVE AND THE HUNTER, ITALY 1 / Kristen Stewart, the fracture and fear of …

This evening on Italia 1 the film will be broadcast in prime time Snow White and the Hunter. Starring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron, the film is a dark retelling of the famous tale of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”. Initially, the producers of the film for the role of Snow White wanted an actress not very well known to the general public. The choices fell on Riley Keough, Felicity Jones, Bella Heathcote and Alicia Vikander, but in early 2011, the actresses did not fully convince the production and director, and so the famous Kristen Stewart was chosen. The latter admitted that, during the making of the film, she had to overcome her fear of horses, due to a fall when she was 9, which caused her to break her elbow (adj. By FD Zaza).

Snow White and the Hunter, criticism

Snow White and the Hunter is placed “between fairy tale and fantasy so Snow White becomes a warrior making her social rise with sword and good will”. Marzia Gandolfi does not go beyond the sufficiency on MyMovies, specifying: “If she convinces the final girl strong of her weaknesses, devoted to extreme choices and projected towards a one-on-one confrontation with the black witch, a” superb “Charlize Theron, barbaric masseur of “Daughters”, the illustration of the traumatic past of the stepmother, the hunter and the dwarves, deprives the viewer of a possibility of interpretation “. Instead, there are three stars that we read on ilMorandini: “We are faced with an enjoyable Universal movie, captivating, with beautiful action and mass scenes, excellent special effects and a dark and gloomy atmosphere”. Federico Pontiggia on Il Fatto Quotidiano rewards the protagonist, underlining: “How sexy the stepmother is”. Snow White and the Hunter airs in prime time on Italia 1. Click here for live streaming.

Snow White and the hunter, curiosities

The film Snow White and the Huntsman boasts a cast of the highest caliber, from Charlize Theron in the role of Ravenna to Chris Hemsworth in the role of Eric, passing through Kristen Stewart in the role of Snow White. The film is clearly a reinterpretation of the famous fairy tale in a decidedly dark perspective. From the point of view of the box office, the film received a good response, with over 350 million dollars collected, almost double what it took to make it. In the cast we also find Sam spruell in the role of Finn the brother of the Queen voiced in the Italian version by Riccardo Niseem Onorato. Born in London in 1977, the actor was cast in 2002 by Kathryn Bigelow in the film K-19. The director was so impressed with his performance that she turned him back to her side in 2008 in The Hurt Locker. Last year we saw him starring in Doug Liman’s Locked Down and Isild Le Besco’s Connemara. He has also worked a lot on the small screen by participating in several TV series known especially in England.

Snow White and the Hunter, Italy 1 film directed by Rupert Sanders

Snow White and the Hunter will be broadcast today, Wednesday 12 January, on Italia 1 starting give her 9.30 pm. It is a film that combines the genre of action, adventure and fantasy with beautiful dramatic undertones. The film was produced in the United States of America in 2012 by Sam Mercer, Joe Roth and Palak Patel, beautifully directed by Rupert Sanders.

In the cast we find Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemswort, Charlize Theron, Sam Claflin, Vincent Regan and many more. Extraordinary is the photography curated by Greig Fraser as well as the music composed by master James Newton Howard.

Snow White and the Hunter, the plot of the film: a young and …

Snow White and the Hunter tells the fate of the young Snow White, daughter of a king named Magnus and Queen Eleonor. After the latter’s death, the sovereign decides to remarry a woman named Ravenna who will prove to be his downfall. The latter is in fact saved by the king during an attack by the dark army. But one day the woman decides to kill the man, revealing his identity; she was in fact an evil witch at the very head of the dark beloved.

The young Snow White now orphaned is unable to escape from the palace despite the help of the Duke of Hammond. She is thus locked up in the highest tower of the palace while the witch takes control of the palace and steals the beauty of all the women of the realm thanks to a magic mirror. The narrative moves to 10 years later, with Ravenna discovering the fate of her beauty, soon surpassed by that of Snow White unless he manages to kill her. With this in mind, she summons her brother Finn to carry out the evil deed but the young girl, taking advantage of the palace sewers, still manages to escape. The evil witch thus orders a hunter named Eric to escort his brother into the forest with the aim of capturing Snow White again and ending her existence.

The hunter manages to discover the girl’s hiding place, but sensationally chooses to help her escape once again. In fact, the man had received a fake promise from the witch, or the resurrection of his wife. Once he learns the lie he chooses to break the covenant. Arriving at a village inhabited by women covered with scars to escape the rage of Ravenna, they find themselves attacked by their stepmother’s army and forced to flee again. As if that were not enough, the two are captured by 7 dwarves who inhabit the forest and who already had a resentment towards the hunter.

Fortunately, once Snow White’s true identity is revealed, the eldest dwarf orders his companions not to kill them as she was the only lifeline against the witch’s wickedness. After a short respite, the army led by Finn arrives again; the latter reveals that he was the author of the murder of Eric’s wife, giving vent to his anger. Eric without hesitation lashes out at the man and kills him in revenge. Meanwhile, William, son of the Duke of Hammond, also comes to the rescue. Together they head towards the palace of Ravenna with the aim of defeating the evil witch forever.

The latter, however, once discovering the death of her brother chooses to take the likeness of the duke’s son by offering a poisoned apple to Snow White and forcing her to an infinite sleep. Despite Eric’s attempt to awaken her with a kiss, the woman does not come to her senses. Once at the palace it will be William’s kiss to bring her back to life and with the support of her father’s army they try to put an end to the vicissitudes. While the opposing armies collide, Snow White finally manages to kill the dark stepmother by putting an end to all existing spells. Eventually, the young woman is crowned as a princess and can take back the reins of the kingdom

