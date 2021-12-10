Bianchi bicycles will be built (also) on the outskirts of Milan

Bianchi bicycles will also be produced again on the outskirts of Milan. Literally. The company controlled by the Swedish Cycleurope Ab, on Thursday 9 December, presented a plan to restore the production of e-bikes and carbon frames for racing bikes to a new factory in Treviglio (Bergamo).

There is only one reason: to regain possession of a (fundamental) piece of the production chain and shorten delivery times; times that have risen both due to logistics delays, put in crisis by the covid, but also by the lack of raw materials. Suffice it to say that Bianchi is currently planning production for 2025 precisely because deliveries from suppliers are now within 900 days.

The company will therefore move from Taiwan to Treviglio. The new factory is currently under construction – work began in November – and is located on the same area that currently houses the company’s headquarters. The headquarters will extend over an area of ​​30 thousand square meters, of which over 17 thousand will be destined for production. It will be “one of the most advanced bicycle manufacturing plants in the world”, declared Salvatore Grimaldi, president of Bianchi. “We are proud to have chosen Treviglio as the basis for this renewal and for our future. Treviglio will be the home not only of an advanced and design factory, but of a leading company, ambitious and with a global vision”.

The company’s goal is to reach, at full capacity, one thousand units produced per shift. Not only that, the first carbon fiber frames “Made in Treviglio” will come out of the warehouses in 2023. The repercussions on the level of employment are also important: at full capacity the new factory will employ over 250 employees, including white-collar workers.

Factory and offices but not only: there will also be the Bianchi Museum, a space that will attract the interest of fans of light blue two-wheelers. The museum “has the potential to attract thousands of people to our territory”, commented the mayor of Treviglio, Fabio Juri Imeri, who also highlighted the company’s decisions: “The added value of this operation, however, is undoubtedly linked to the urban planning choices: with this investment, the plant will be completely regenerated, without soil consumption and with a substantially zero environmental impact “.