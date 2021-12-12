Bianchi, Made in Italy bicycles from Taiwan return to Treviglio- Corriere.it

From Taiwan to Treviglio. Bianchi, the Italian bicycle company (controlled by the Swedish Cycleurope Ab) will return to produce in the Bergamo city where the historic plant is present. A site that dates back to the seventies and which will be entirely redeveloped and enlarged. The company will then return to produce its two wheels in Italy, currently the main plant in Taiwan, creating new ad hoc spaces. The investment for the redevelopment and creation of the new production site exceeds 40 million euros.

The presentation of the project On 9 December, the managing director Scalzotto, presenting the project, underlined the importance of relaunching Bianchi production in Italy: The new headquarters will rise on the same area that currently houses the Bianchi headquarters in Treviglio, as part of a larger project of renewal and enhancement of Made in Italy. The new Bianchi will extend over an area of ​​30,000 square meters, of which over 17,000 are intended for production. Central to Bianchi’s vision and strategy is the start of a reshoring process, bringing back to Italy the technical and production skills that in recent decades had found headquarters outside Europe, added the CEO.



The strategy of the reshoring operation shorten the production chain and cut delivery times. In the new plant, which will employ a total of 250 employees and will be a jewel of industry 4.0 with cutting-edge automation lines in Europe, the production of carbon frames will start in 2023. The goal? Reach, at full capacity, the thousand units produced per shift.

