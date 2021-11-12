Bianchi: “Pnrr, support for municipalities on school construction”

Listen to the audio version of the article

La game of the PNRR is won all together. All the more so if what is at stake is the school and the future of young people. For this reason, local authorities will not be left alone in participating in tenders for school construction. This is guaranteed by the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, who responds to the Sole 24 Ore while he is at Unesco to participate in the Global Education Meeting, after having been in Glasgow for Cop26. And it is expected in Parma for the XXXVIII annual assembly of the Anci.

By November 5 billion are expected for school buildings, canteens, gyms and nurseries. Will you meet the deadline?

We are at work. We will publish the announcements by the end of November. This is a first substantial tranche of investments intended to upgrade the infrastructures of our school system. Three billion for kindergartens and preschools, 400 million for canteens and 300 million for gyms, 500 million for the safety of buildings and 800 million for the construction of new schools. We are refining the criteria and defining the procedures that we want more streamlined and agile to enable everyone to accelerate.

The NRP provides for tight controls on times and procedures but Italy has not always shone in the ability to spend European funds. What will you put on the pitch that is different?

As President Mattarella also said, we cannot nullify the great opportunity of the NRP. We are all aware of this. It is a shared responsibility. This is why we have decided to implement a package of tools to support the Municipalities and our schools, to face together the challenge we face. In these days we are concluding a series of agreements with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Consip, Sogei and Gse, to support Municipalities and Provinces in the phases of participation in tenders and implementation of investments. We are implementing a protocol with the anti-corruption Authority for the correct application of the legislation on public contracts and transparency. And we will also activate a call center for local authorities, which we will accompany with an intense webinar activity. We are alongside the municipalities.