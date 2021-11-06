Sports

Bianchi saves Ballardini’s bench

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Flavio Bianchi (photo by Genoa CFC Tanopress)

Genoa forces Empoli to the first draw of the season. We publish below the report cards of Pianetagenoa1893.net to the protagonists of Empoli-Genoa, match ended 2-2.

Genoa 6 – Well for half an hour, the intensity and nastiness on the second balls falls in the second half

Sirigu 5 – He gets angry when the defense does not go into conflict. Blameworthy on goals conceded, especially on Zurkowski’s doubling

Masiello 5 – Holds for an hour then goes free diving

Vasquez 5 – He must pay more attention in reading the action, too many times he stays in position

Credit 6 – Alters his performance with about ten minutes of short circuit: icy from the spot, fifth goal of the season

Biraschi 4 – Out of shape and condition, late on Di Francesco (75 ‘ Ghiglione 6 – Try to insert some cross and a shot at the near post)

Rovella 5 – The genius remains in the lamp (69 ′ Behrami 5 – Takes over when the team is two goals down)

Badelj 5 – An hour like not seen for some time but it takes more to complete the game

Sturaro 5 – In the second half he has a ball to kick into the goal, delays three game times (69 ′ Kallon 5 – Not received)

Changed 5 – This time on the left, it takes a leg up (78 ‘ Melegoni 6 – Auspicious the equal goal)

Galdames 5 – Out of position if he plays under the tip (75 ‘ Whites 7 – Enter and save the bench in Ballardini: the youth sector still on the shields)

Caicedo 5 – The cosmic nothingness for almost the entire match, the injury took away the pace of the game: then a minute from the end anesthetizes and converts a stone from Melegoni into an assist

Coach Ballardini 5 – He prepares his approach well, he lacks in the second half: he is not convincing for the umpteenth time

Empoli 7 – Vicar 6; Fiamozzi 7 (79 ′ Ismajli sv), Tonelli 6, Viti 6, Marchizza 5 (59 ′ Parisi 6); Stulac 5 (59 ′ S. Ricci 6), Haas 5 (59 ′ Zurkowski 8), Bandinelli 5 (46 ′ Cutrone 5), Henderson 5; Di Francesco 6, Pinamonti 5 – Coach Andreazzoli 7


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Napoli have everything to win the Europa League and for now they are also favorites in Serie A”

2 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest striker in the history of football, but love goes to the numbers 10- Corriere.it

1 day ago

Bodø / Glimt – The fans are waiting: “The ridiculous fine to Mourinho makes us understand how afraid we are, the coach annoys the system”

3 days ago

stunned by a fight, heart tests in the hospital

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button