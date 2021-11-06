Bianchi saves Ballardini’s bench

Genoa forces Empoli to the first draw of the season. We publish below the report cards of Pianetagenoa1893.net to the protagonists of Empoli-Genoa, match ended 2-2.

Genoa 6 – Well for half an hour, the intensity and nastiness on the second balls falls in the second half

Sirigu 5 – He gets angry when the defense does not go into conflict. Blameworthy on goals conceded, especially on Zurkowski’s doubling

Masiello 5 – Holds for an hour then goes free diving

Vasquez 5 – He must pay more attention in reading the action, too many times he stays in position

Credit 6 – Alters his performance with about ten minutes of short circuit: icy from the spot, fifth goal of the season

Biraschi 4 – Out of shape and condition, late on Di Francesco (75 ‘ Ghiglione 6 – Try to insert some cross and a shot at the near post)

Rovella 5 – The genius remains in the lamp (69 ′ Behrami 5 – Takes over when the team is two goals down)

Badelj 5 – An hour like not seen for some time but it takes more to complete the game

Sturaro 5 – In the second half he has a ball to kick into the goal, delays three game times (69 ′ Kallon 5 – Not received)

Changed 5 – This time on the left, it takes a leg up (78 ‘ Melegoni 6 – Auspicious the equal goal)

Galdames 5 – Out of position if he plays under the tip (75 ‘ Whites 7 – Enter and save the bench in Ballardini: the youth sector still on the shields)

Caicedo 5 – The cosmic nothingness for almost the entire match, the injury took away the pace of the game: then a minute from the end anesthetizes and converts a stone from Melegoni into an assist

Coach Ballardini 5 – He prepares his approach well, he lacks in the second half: he is not convincing for the umpteenth time

Empoli 7 – Vicar 6; Fiamozzi 7 (79 ′ Ismajli sv), Tonelli 6, Viti 6, Marchizza 5 (59 ′ Parisi 6); Stulac 5 (59 ′ S. Ricci 6), Haas 5 (59 ′ Zurkowski 8), Bandinelli 5 (46 ′ Cutrone 5), Henderson 5; Di Francesco 6, Pinamonti 5 – Coach Andreazzoli 7



