Bianchi: “We did well to do everything to bring the kids back to school”

“Listening to the testimony of Marcella, this young woman who experienced the pandemic in full adolescence, I am convinced that we have done well, as a government, as a ministry, to do everything to bring the children back to school. We did it last March, we did it in September, we did it during the summer and we did it even now in January, when many, and I am referring precisely to Marcella’s case, were telling us to keep the school closed “.

Thus the Minister of Education, Patrizio whiteson the occasion of ‘(In) Suitable: Covid and adolescents’, an event organized by Scholas Occurrentes in collaboration with ‘Osservatorio TuttiMedia’ to shed light on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the psycho-emotional health of young Italian adolescents two years after the lockdown.

whites he added: “We brought the boys back to school because we have done an amazing job together on the school and on families. This government has decided to take charge of health as a whole, physical but also emotional. And it almost sounded like a joke when we said from the start that our goal was to ‘school affectionate ‘. Instead, it is a question of recomposing the structure of affects, which also means the structure of mutual recognition, the structure of personal identity “.

“It’s true – continued the Minister of Education – that the pandemic has exacerbated all of this but I believe that it is sometimes a reductive explanation: the pandemic has brought a problem from the outside and we have had to face this unexpected thing. I do not believe. In my opinion this malaise had deeper roots, roots that are in families, in society, in school as a mirror of society. There is a much longer pandemic, which has lasted for 20 years, and it is that of individualism and populism, two terms that blow up the community ”.

For whites “Instead, we need to recompose the communities, where the community does that splendid thing contained in our Constitution: it unites the rights of people and the duty of solidarity. Inside a confused world – finally asked the minister – how do we deal with even things that seem inexplicable? How do you explain to an 8 year old what war is? It cannot be explained but it must be understood, that is, to keep it together. We need to help our children to hold together even the unspeakable and, as such, all of us have the strength to do common actions: a clear ‘no’ to war. We can say it alone but if we say it together it takes on another meaning, because first of all it builds our common identity and then allows everyone to take on responsibilities. Let us all put ourselves in a position to take on a new responsibility, that of building not just a new one schoolbut also a new community of peace “he concluded.