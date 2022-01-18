biancocelesti in the quarter-finals

Lazio beat Udinese 1-0 but only after extra time at the Olympic stadium and qualified for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. The Biancocelesti needed a goal from Ciro Immobile in the 106th minute to overtake the Bianconeri. The Lazio striker, entered in the 71st minute, makes the most of a vertical throw by Cataldi, sprinting on the edge of the offside, beating Silvestri with a soft left lob.

Lazio in the quarterfinals will face Milan who overcame Genoa. Intense match for the biancocelesti who tried from the beginning of the challenge to find the way to the goal but Udinese managed to keep bringing Sarri’s Lazio to extra time. The challenge ended thanks to Immobile who had taken Muriqi’s place.

In the first extra time, in a restart of the game by the Friulians Pussetto, disturbed by Lazzari, on the sideline near the benches, ended up off the pitch colliding with the Biancoceleste coach Maurizio Sarri who was at the limit of his technical area. A bad fight – in Sarri the glasses fly – but which fortunately did not bring consequences either to the Lazio coach or to the player of Cioffi’s team. The two, after recovering, embraced.