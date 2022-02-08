Biasin: “For many, Inzaghi is now an idiot. Hands down. But Simone made a mistake “

In the days following the defeat in the derby against Milan, Simone Inzaghi ended up at the center of criticism for some substitutions which, according to many, would have affected the progress of the match. Fabrizio Biasin defends the work of the Inter coach, writing on TMW:

“The first controversy concerns Inzaghi who, suddenly, would have become an idiot, one who does not know how to make changes and “if there was Conte …”. Simone Inzaghi is still first in the standings, tonight a quarter of the Italian Cup will be played, next week an eighth of Champions. If Inter are up there it is thanks to their idea of ​​football, and the changes, ah, the changes, are the ones that they made wrong on Saturday but, for example, they allowed them to win in the Super Cup. And also with Sassuolo. Hands down. Here, then yes, it’s true, he made a mistake, a small “sin of pride” that you cannot afford against Milan. Inter cannot yet choose to “control” the games but, above all, must learn to “kill” them when they have the chance“.