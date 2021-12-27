Biasin: “Inter, renewal of Brozovic and another director. 10 days ago on Nandez … “

The renewal of Brozovic, but not only. The well-known journalist Fabrizio Biasin thus spoke of the hot market issues of Inter

Marcelo’s renewal Brozovic, but not only. TO CMIT TV, the well-known journalist of Free Fabrizio Biasin spoke about the hot transfer market issues at Inter as follows: “Renewal Brozovic? The parties have seen and heard, at this moment they have not yet reached an economic agreement. The demand is high and the supply does not reach certain figures, but we continue to negotiate in total serenity. There are therefore no closed doors, the attempt is to arrive at a joint, which at the moment is not there. Both the entourage and Inter are confident of finding an agreement, the thing that fans can cling to is the player’s willingness to renew with Inter and Inter’s willingness to extend the agreement with the player.“.

However, Inter also looks around for the role of director in terms of the transfer market. Biasin always talks about it: “Compared to many things, the fact that Inter are looking for a replacement for Brozovic is true, regardless of whether the player renews or not. In every role there is an alternative to the owner in the squad, for Brozovic there is no alternative“.

Finally, on the Nandez track, Biasin declared: “Ten days ago I was excluded from any possibility for Nandez, it is not a possibility at the moment because Inter already has 6 half-wings in the squad. If Vecino or Sensi were to go and ask for the sale, then it is not excluded that we can reason about Nandez, but to date there is no possibility. There is a lot of talk about Nandez, but we must not forget that he was probed for the outside lane in the summer as a possible replacement for Hakimi“.

