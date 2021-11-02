Sports

Biasin: “Inter, the best news of all has arrived for the future”

So Fabrizio Biasin, in his editorial for TuttoMercatoWeb, on the short-term future of the Nerazzurri club

In the course of his editorial for TMW, Fabrizio Biasin, journalist, gave an important and excellent news on the future of Inter at the managerial level: “Marotta has reached an agreement with Inter, he will renew until 2025 when Steven Zhang – who contacted him a few hours after his farewell from Juve, not stupid – will return to Milan. This, for the Italian champions, is the best news ever. Even better than a great striker in the squad who, moreover, in the meantime has renewed. And we are talking about Lautaro (a player who keeps his word, incredible) “, writes Biasin.

November 2, 2021

