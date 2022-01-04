Sports

Biasin: “There is a name that Inter can take in January. Operation that can fill a hole “

In this January transfer market, Inter could also think about an entry operation to fill a hole in Simone Inzaghi’s squad

In this January transfer market, Inter could also think about an entry operation to fill a hole in Simone Inzaghi’s squad. According to what Fabrizio Biasin writes in his editorial for Tuttomercatoweb.com, in fact, the Nerazzurri club is thinking of Gonzalo Villar of Roma as vice-Brozovic:

Take Inter: they don’t need anything. Indeed yes, of a deputy Brozovic. Indeed, also of Brozovic, in the sense that at this moment the Croatian virtually belongs to himself. Many ask themselves: “Will it renew? Time is running out here ”. Optimism remains even if, as we know, optimism does not sign contracts. The feeling is that eventually the joint will be found. And that maybe Inter will also try to take on a “deputy”, who is the only piece discovered in the squad available to Inzaghi. Someone talks about Villar from Roma, with Vecino in the Giallorossi. Oh, it’s a possibility, but if Villar’s goal is to play a little more, well, at the Nerazzurri he risks doing the exact opposite.“.

